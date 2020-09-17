SI.com
IlliniNow
Buffalo Bills List Quad Injury of Del'Shawn Phillips as Day-To-Day

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Buffalo Bills have listed the quad injury of Del'Shawn Phillips as a day-to-day situation as they prepare for a Week 2 matchup at Miami.

After suffering the injury in his NFL debut last Sunday, Phillips was reportedly on the field but did not participate in any drills or physical activity in Wednesday’s practice session. Phillips played in only seven special teams snaps in the Bills’ 27-17 victory over the New York Jets last weekend.

According to a local report, Phillips was out for team stretching Wednesday but then left the practice field and went into the Bills building never to return the rest of the day. The Bills are currently dealing with four injuries at the linebacker position as starters Matt Milano (hamstring) and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) suffered injuries against the Jets and didn’t return to the game. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said both injuries are day-to-day situations but Milano didn’t practice on Wednesday. Buffalo’s backup middle linebacker Tyrel Dodson left Sunday’s game with a neck injury.

Phillips, a 6-foot-2 and 230-pound hybrid player, was one of six active linebackers on the Bills roster for the beginning of the 2020 season. Phillips, who was one of 10 former Illini to be on NFL active rosters this past Sunday, was not selected in the 2019 NFL draft despite registering 95 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, and seven passes deflected for Lovie Smith’s Illini defense during the 2018 season.

USATSI_13200422
Phillips, shown here playing for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 preseason, made his NFL regular season debut last weekend but suffered a quad injury.Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Phillips was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons but he was waived days before the Falcons began the 2019 regular season. Phillips, a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com as a junior college transfer from Garden City (Kansas) Community College, was a All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the league’s designated media panel after leading the Illini in interceptions and tackles as the only senior starter on the Illinois defense in 2018.

