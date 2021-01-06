Cory Patterson Retained to Bret Bielema's Illini Staff; Patterson to Coach Running Backs

Cory Patterson, who has been on the Illini staff for the last three seasons, has been asked by Bielema to stay in Champaign but in a different role for the 2021 campaign.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The first coach from Lovie Smith’s coaching staff has been retained by new Illinois head coach Bret Bielema.

Cory Patterson, who has been on the Illini staff for the last three seasons, has been asked by Bielema to stay in Champaign but in a different role for the 2021 campaign. Patterson will be moving from tight ends coach to running backs coach. The news came via university release on Tuesday afternoon.

“After meeting Cory a few weeks ago, I came away impressed with his passion for coaching and the Illini family,” Bielema said via statement in the university release. “During our transition, he will now coach our running backs and work with us in recruiting to find the individuals who can best help us win championships. We couldn’t be more excited to have Cory return as a member of our coaching staff and for him and his family to remain here in Champaign.”

As tight ends coach, Patterson earned $315,000 during the 2020 season and Illini Now/Sports Illustrated was unable to confirm if his shuffle to running backs coach would result in a difference in annual salary. University of Illinois athletics department officials were able to confirm to Illini Now/SI the salary pool for Bielema’s staff will be increasing from $4 million to $5 million for next season.

Patterson spent his first three seasons at Illinois as tight ends coach after making the move from St. Louis-powerhouse Trinity Catholic High School, where he had served as head coach for three years and led the Titans to the 2016 Missouri state championship.

“I’m extremely happy to remain a member of the Fighting Illini Football family,” Patterson said. “I am ready to get to work and I can’t wait to get back on the field with our team this spring.”

A common narrative about the Illinois coaching staff over the last few years is that Patterson was critical in Lovie Smith’s program being able to sign high school prospects out of the St. Louis area, which is Patterson’s hometown. recruit his hometown of St. Louis. However, according to 247Sports.com recruiting database, of the nine players that have signed with Illinois in which Patterson was considered the primary recruiter, four of the top rated prospects have come from the Trinity Catholic High School program that Patterson personally coached including four-star quarterback Isaiah Williams, four-star linebacker Shammond Cooper, three-star wide receiver James Frenchie and three-star tailback Reggie Love.

Illini Now/SI has confirmed on Dec. 21 via multiple sources that three members of Smith’s Illini staff including Patterson, Mike Bellamy and defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey would be given the opportunity to interview for jobs with whoever Bielema hires as his new coordinators.

On Dec. 28, Appalachian State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tony Petersen was hired for the same position on the new Illini staff being formulated by Bielema.