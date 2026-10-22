First Look at Illinois Football's Week 8 Opponent: Oregon Ducks

After narrowly escaping East Lansing, Michigan, with a 38-37 overtime victory almost two weeks ago, Illinois (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) will return home Saturday (2 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network) to face Oregon (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten).

The Illini entered their bye week with a little momentum and, more importantly, a season that wasn't completely dead yet. Unfortunately, their reward for keeping the season alive is a date with one of college football's premier programs.

The good news for Illinois: Oregon hasn't exactly been the unstoppable machine many expected, either.

Oregon at a glance

Under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have established themselves as one of the nation's elite programs. Oregon entered 2026 with College Football Playoff aspirations, but things haven't gone quite according to plan.

Oregon opened with a 34-27 victory over Boise State before suffering a surprising 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State. After demolishing Portland State 84-0, the Ducks picked up an impressive 41-27 road victory over USC.

Since then, however, things have gotten more interesting – or harrowing, depending on your perspective.



Oregon suffered a 17-15 home loss to UCLA before barely escaping Nebraska with a 17-14 victory last Saturday. The Ducks needed a touchdown with just seconds remaining to avoid another embarrassing home defeat.

Suddenly, a team expected to compete for a national championship is loping along at 4-2 and fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive.



Of course, for Illinois fans, a disappointing Oregon season probably sounds pretty appealing right about now.

The Ducks on the field

Offense

Oregon's offense has been dangerous under Lanning, but injuries at quarterback have created plenty of uncertainty.



Starter Dante Moore threw for 926 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception before suffering a concussion against USC. Since then, Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas have both seen action, with neither able to consistently replicate Moore's production.

Dylan Raiola brings @oregonfootball back to beat his former team in the final minute!! pic.twitter.com/1yo0N39xCK — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) October 18, 2026

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, Oregon still has plenty of weapons. Running back Jordon Davison leads the Ducks with 330 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while Dierre Hill Jr. has added 295 yards and three scores.

At receiver, Evan Stewart leads the team with 352 receiving yards, while Dakorien Moore has recorded 347 yards and four touchdowns.



Although Oregon's offense has struggled in recent weeks, the Ducks still possess more than enough talent to give Illinois' struggling defense plenty of problems.

Defense

Unlike its offense, Oregon's defense has remained relatively consistent.

The Ducks are allowing just 20.7 points and 327.3 total yards per game, while holding opponents to only 111.7 rushing yards per game.



Leading the way is a talented defensive front featuring Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.

INTERCEPTED BY @oregonfootball's KOI PERICH IN THE END ZONE 😳



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/EBbjpZ0isQ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 10, 2026

Uiagalelei has recorded 24.5 career sacks, while Tuioti added two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss against Nebraska last weekend.

In the secondary, Minnesota transfer Koi Perich has been one of Oregon's most productive defenders, leading the Ducks with 40 tackles.



The defense has also forced nine interceptions through six games, giving Oregon another way to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.



That's not exactly ideal news for Illinois, which will be relying on true freshman quarterback Michael Clayton II to make his first career start.

Illinois vs. Oregon matchup

Coming off a much-needed victory over Michigan State, Illinois has an opportunity to build some momentum. Unfortunately, the Illini's reward is a matchup against one of the most talented teams in the country.

With Katin Houser sidelined, Clayton will make his first career start against a talented Oregon defense. Meanwhile, Illinois' struggling defense will have its hands full against an Oregon offense that remains dangerous despite its recent struggles.

In 2024 in the most recent meeting between these teams, Oregon dominated Illinois 38-9. A victory Saturday would be a massive statement for coach Bret Bielema and the Illini, who have consistently struggled against the Big Ten's elite.



Whether Illinois can finally get over that hump remains to be seen.