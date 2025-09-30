Chase McLaughlin, Sydney Brown, More Former Illini Shine in NFL Week 4
Illinois football (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) bounced back in a major way from last week's rear-end-handing from Indiana with a walk-off win over USC on Saturday. It was a great look for the program – and the vibes extended to the NFL, where a number of former Illini stood out in Week 4 of the league's season. Let's take a quick look at the pros still repping Champaign:
Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker
Before Sunday, Chase McLaughlin had been struggling for the Bucs. That all changed when, just before halftime against Philadelphia, McLaughlin connected on a booming 65-yard field goal – the longest outdoor field goal in NFL history and tied for the second-longest ever in the NFL. Against the Eagles, McLaughlin – who kicked at Illinois from 2016-18 and led the Big Ten in field goals made as a senior – also made his two other field-goal attempts (from 42 and 58 yards) and converted both his extra point attempts.
Sydney Brown, Philadelphia Eagles safety/special teams guru
Sydney Brown, who played in the Illini secondary from 2018-2022, scored his second career NFL touchdown and first pro touchdown on special teams after returning a blocked punt 35 yards to the house against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Brown's touchdown was the first in the Eagles-Buccaneers game and helped Philadelphia extend its undefeated start to the season to 4-0. Coincidentally, Brown currently has the same number of touchdowns as his twin brother, Chase Brown, the starting running back for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions safety
Kerby Joseph, an Illinois defensive back from 2018-2021, recorded his league-high-tying second interception in the Lions' 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Of Joseph's 19 career interceptions – the highest total in the NFL since 2022 – this one might have been the easiest. No Cleveland receiver was in the area and and Joseph took advantage. Former third-round picks Brown and Joseph (the 2024 NFL interceptions leader and highest-paid safety in league history) are showing future Illinois recruits that there's a clear path from Champaign to the NFL.
Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback
After not playing two weeks because of an injury, former first-round pick Devon Witherspoon (Illinois: 2019-2022) made his presence felt in his return Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Although Marvin Harrison Jr. made several plays against him, Witherspoon graded out well and led the Seahawks' defense with 9.5 tackles, recorded half a sack and broke up a pass in a 23-20 Seattle win.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals running back
Chase Brown's production has dropped significantly since Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury two weeks ago, but the former Illinois running back (2018-2022) still posted solid numbers in Monday's 28-3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Brown rushed 10 times for 40 yards and caught three passes for 31 yards.