Fmr. Illini Coach Issues Written Apology To West Virginia Players Accusing Him Of ‘mistreatment and racism’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Less than a day after being placed on administrative leave by West Virginia University issued what he called a "sincere apology to both KJ and the entire WVU Family" in a statement posted to social media.

Vic Koenning, the former Illinois defensive coordinator from 2010-11, was placed on leave and made the subject of an ongoing internal investigation after a West Virginia football player went to Twitter to accuse Koenning of inappropriate behavior.

West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr., called for “a change in our program,” Tuesday in a long social media post detailing what he considered inappropriate language and insensitive behavior from the Mountaineers defensive coordinator.

Martin’s accusations against Koenning, 60, included alienating both Martin and former West Virginia defensive back Derrek Pitts over their religious beliefs, using a slur for mental illness in the direction of players during practice and using insensitive language toward the Black Lives Matter protestors in a Zoom video conference meeting with his players.

On Wednesday afternoon, Koenning attempted to apologize for his actions to the players named in Martin’s accusations while also maintaining he “never intended anything I said or did to offend or be insensitive.”

"I respect Kerry Martin's right to share that some of my words and actions impacted him. I care deeply for KJ and, when given the opportunity to speak to him directly, am optimistic we can find common ground. In the interim, I want to offer my sincere apology to both KJ and the entire WVU Family,” Koenning’s statement reads. “I never intended anything I said or did to offend or be insensitive. But KJ's tweet reminded me that sometimes intent is not always clearly communicated. I've devoted the last 30 plus years of my life to serving young men through coaching. I've always tried to see things from the perspective of others. I'm not perfect - but I'm also not the person many on social media have painted me to be. I'm still learning every day and this is an opportunity for me to listen, learn and improve. Over the past several days, some of our players have asked me why I haven't spoken out publicly against racism and social injustice. Coach Brown and our administration addressed those important issues on behalf of our program and I fully supported their messages - then and now. At the time, I did not see the need to issue a separate statement. Again, I recognize that this only takes into account my perspective and not that of the players I am leading. Of course I stand against racism and social injustice of any kind. I hope my players know that already, but I proudly say it now. There is no place for that any time, anywhere or any place. I look forward to fully cooperating with WVU's independent investigation by sharing what is in my heart and getting to the truth. I will have no further comment out of respect for that process. We will get through this together and be stronger as a team for it.”

The athletic department released a statement Tuesday evening confirming Koenning’s status and an investigation was actively taking place by university officials.

“I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in the university release. “We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs. Coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes."