Former Illini DT Corey Liuget Signed To Houston Texans Practice Squad

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- One of the Illini’s most recent first round picks is back in the National Football League.

Corey Liuget, who was taken 18th in the 2011 draft, was signed Monday to the practice squad of the Houston Texans. According to a report of the Houston Chronicle, Liuget had several contract offers but selected the Texans after Houston has lost each of its first three games of the 2020 season.

The Texans made several roster moves Monday including promoting running back C.J. Prosise from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster. Safety A.J. Moore Jr. was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury in the 28-21 loss at Pittsburgh.

Liuget will be joined on the Texans practice squad by Ryan Glasgow, a fourth-year player from Michigan.

Liuget, 30, has played in 108 career NFL games including leading the San Diego Chargers defensive line in sacks (seven), tackles (61), tackles for loss (15) and passes defended (nine) in 2012. In 2013, Liuget would lead the Chargers defense with 5.5 sacks, while adding 42 tackles, two passes defended, one field goal blocked, and a forced fumble. In the 2014 season, Liuget finished the season with 4.5 sacks, 57 tackles, two passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Liuget signed a five-year, $58.5 million extension with the Chargers, with $30 million guaranteed on June 9, 2015. On Feb. 13, 2019, the Chargers declined the option on Liuget's contract, making him a free agent and he proceeded to play the 2019 season for the Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

While wearing an Illinois jersey for three years from 2008-10, Liuget had 125 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2010 after recording 63 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and three passes broken up.