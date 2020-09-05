SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

Former Illini LB Del’Shawn Phillips Makes Buffalo Bills 53-man Roster

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Del’Shawn Phillips has made the Buffalo Bills 53-man active roster.

The former Illinois linebacker was announced on its 53-player roster Saturday as all NFL teams had until 3 p.m. CST today to cut down its preseason rosters from 80 to 53 players.

Phillips, a 6-foot-2 and 230-pound hybrid player, will be one of six active linebackers on the Bills roster for the beginning of the 2020 season. Due to roster concerns surrounding playing during the current coronavirus pandemic, NFL rosters will grow to 55 players this season and 48 players will be allowed to dress for games. Therefore, Phillips’ next goal is to not be one of the game day inactive cuts but either way, the former Illini starter for two years is on a professional football roster.

USATSI_13200422
Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton (9) carries the ball against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (46) during the second half of a 2019 preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Phillips was not selected in the 2019 NFL draft despite registering 95 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, and seven passes deflected for Lovie Smith’s Illini defense during the 2018 season. Phillips was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons but he was waived days before the Falcons began the 2019 regular season. Phillips, a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com as a junior college transfer from Garden City (Kansas) Community College, was a All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the league’s designated media panel after leading the Illini in interceptions and tackles as the only senior starter on the Illinois defense in 2018.

Phillips, who has yet to play in an NFL regular season game, was projected to be on the bubble for this cutdown day in Buffalo but the Bills elected to cut Andre Smith despite having traded a conditional pick in 2023 to the Carolina Panthers for his services earlier this week.

Phillips’ inclusion on Buffalo’s 53-man roster means 11 former Illini players are guaranteed will be on NFL active rosters when the opening games of the 2020 regular season begins next week.

Included among the Illinois football alumni in the NFL are Phillips, Kansas City offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, Pittsburgh offensive lineman Christian Dilauro, Miami safety Clayton Fejedelem, New Orleans safety Justin Hardee, Miami offensive lineman Ted Karras, Houston defensive end/linebacker Whitney Mercilus, Minnesota linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr., Jacksonville defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, Baltimore defensive end Jihad Ward and Indianapolis safety Tavon Wilson. Two former Illinois players, Green Bay wide receiver Geronimo Allison and New England tight end Matt LaCosse were on NFL rosters this summer but have opted out of the playing this season due to concerns over the COVID-19 epidemic.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Illini Kicker Chase McLaughlin Cut By Colts

Former Illinois placekicker Chase McLaughlin lost his positional battle in Indianapolis with rookie Rodrigo Blankenship and was waived Saturday by the Colts.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois LB Dawson DeGroot Opts Out Of 2020-21 Football Season

Illinois linebacker Dawson DeGroot has voluntarily opted out of a football season when or if the Big Ten Conference announces its restart.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini Kendrick Nunn Finishes 2nd In NBA Rookie Of The Year Voting

Former Illinois guard Kendrick Nunn finished second, ahead of No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, in the NBA’s Rookie of the Year voting.

Matthew Stevens

How Social Media Created A BLM Protest Led By Illini Football Players

Illinois football players, led by junior offensive guard Kendrick Green, quickly put together a peaceful protest march thanks to social media.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Trump’s Reelection Campaign Politicizes America's Football Addiction

Cynics suggest President Donald Trump should focus on more important issues than Big Ten Conference football. They are wrong. Nothing is more important to President Trump than winning reelection.

Matthew Stevens

"A Very Productive Conversation": POTUS & Big Ten Commish Discuss Football Restart Plans

The president of the United States and Big Ten commissioner had what both sides are calling "a productive conversation about a restart of its college football season.

Matthew Stevens

Big Ten Statement On Nebraska Players Civil Suit: ‘This lawsuit has no merit’

Eight Nebraska football players have filed a 13-page lawsuit in its state district court against the Big Ten Conference.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Center Kofi Cockburn's Full Media Zoom Interview

Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn spoke to media via a Zoom video conference call for the first time since fall classes began.

Matthew Stevens

Illini's Cockburn on Racial Injustice: 'People Are Hurting'

Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, a Jamaican native, gives his unique perspective on racial injustice in the United States.

Matthew Stevens

NCAA Grants Illini Center Eva Rubin's Transfer Eligibility Waiver Request

Illini center Eva Rubin had her transfer waiver approved Wednesday by the NCAA making her immediately eligible for the upcoming season.

Matthew Stevens