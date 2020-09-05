SI.com
IlliniNow
Former Illini Kicker Chase McLaughlin Cut By Colts

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Chase McLaughlin is now on the free agent market once again.

The former Illinois kicker was reportedly waived Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts after finishing the 2019 season as the team’s kicker in the final four games. The Colts awarded the kicker duties to undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship.

All NFL teams had until 3 p.m. CST today to cut down its preseason rosters from 80 to 53 players. Under NFL rules, players that are cut today and clear waivers by Sunday can be signed to team’s practice squads, which can consist of 16 players. Due to roster concerns surrounding playing during the current coronavirus pandemic, NFL rosters will grow to 55 players this season and 48 players will be allowed to dress for games.

McLaughlin will now try to find a roster spot on what will be his sixth National Football League franchise since signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in May 2019. McLaughlin has signed contracts with the Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Colts in the last 14 months.

McLaughlin connected on 5-of-6 field goals and all 11 extra points he attempted in four games with the Colts. During the 2019 season, the former Illini kicker was also 6-of-9 on field goals in four games for Los Angeles and 7-of-8 on field goals in San Francisco.

Blankenship, a former kicker at Georgia, won the Lou Groza Award in 2019, given to the top placekicker in college football, and was 80-of-97 on field goals and a perfect 200-of-200 on extra points in his four-year college career.

Former Illinois place kicker Chase McLaughlin (center) has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and could make his NFL debut this Sunday.
During his senior campaign at Illinois, Chase McLaughlin led the Big Ten Conference and was 25th in FBS in points scored (96) during the 2018 regular season.Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

McLaughlin converted 74.6 percent (44-of-59) of his career field goal attempts and all 79 of his extra-point tries while a member of the Fighting Illini program from 2016-18. During his senior campaign, McLaughlin led the Big Ten and was 25th in FBS in points scored (96) during the regular season. The Cypress, Texas native was tied for the Football Bowl Subdivision lead with nine 40+ field goals made during the regular season and was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist.

