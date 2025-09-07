Which Former Illinois Players Made Their NFL Teams' Final Rosters?
It wasn't all that long ago that Illinois had just a small scattering of players across the NFL, few of whom could be found in starting lineups. But that's not the case anymore. Illinois has a contingent of alums playing in the league – 15 to be exact – including quite a few starters. Who are they? With the NFL's opening week set to kick off in full Sunday, let's take a look:
Quan Martin, Washington Commanders safety
A second-round pick by Washington in 2023, Martin is in his third season with the Commanders – including his second as a starter. He thrived under coach Dan Quinn last year, recording 87 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception in 16 starts at free safety. Martin played five seasons in Champaign, earning all Big Ten honors in 2022.
Jer'Zhan (Johnny) Newton, Washington Commanders defensive lineman
The Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, Newton joined Martin on the Commanders last year after Washington took him in the second round with the No. 36 overall pick. Newton started 11 games last year as a rookie, finishing with 44 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He is projected as a full-time starter in Year 2, and could very well be one of the most improved players in the league in 2025.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals running back
In his third year in the NFL, Brown has yet to open a season as the Bengals' No. 1 running back. That's about to change after he racked up over a 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season and was the engine that propelled Cincinnati's offense. A seventh-round selection in 2023, Brown has grown into his role, seeing his workload gradually ramp up. If he stays healthy this year, he'll have a chance to make the Pro Bowl for the first time.
Jake Hansen, Houston Texans linebacker
Houston signed Hansen as an undrafted free agent back in 2022, and the former All-Big Ten linebacker has already had a nice run with the Texans. Hansen played in 16 games last year, racking up a career-best 28 tackles. Expect him to continue to play on special teams and serve as a key backup in Houston.
Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions safety
The Lions took Joseph in the third round back in 2022 after he was named an All-American as an Illini junior, and he has had an immediate and significant impact for the franchise. Joseph led the NFL with nine interceptions last year, graded out as the No. 1-ranked safety in the league (per Pro Football Focus) and became the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos receiver
Bryant was selected by Denver in the third round in this year's NFL Draft after earning All-Big Ten honors last year, and he could be one of the keys to the Broncos making a deep playoff run in 2025. Receiver Courtland Sutton is quarterback Bo Nix's go-to guy, but Bryant could develop into the Broncos' No. 2 receiver sooner rather than later.
Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback
A special player during his time in Champaign, Witherspoon was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, an All-American and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award after finishing with 41 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions in 2022. The fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he unsurprisingly has been elite as a pro in Seattle, too. Witherspoon, who has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past two years, is one of the best corners in the NFL.
Nate Hobbs, Green Bay Packers cornerback
The former Oakland Raiders fifth-round pick, Hobbs is in his fifth NFL season and first with Green Bay after signing a massive contract with the Packers in the offseason. Hobbs was named to the All-Pro Football Rookie Team in 2021 and has been consistent throughout his NFL career despite battling injuries during his Illini days.
Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker
The second-longest tenured former Illini, McLaughlin, is in his seventh NFL season and third with Tampa Bay. McLaughlin, who was named the Big Ten Kicker of the Year back in 2018, began his career with the Bills in 2019. He has moved around the league a bit, but McLaughlin seems to have found a home in Tampa, where he could compete for Pro Bowl honors if hhis 2024 form (career-best 93.8 pecent on field-goal attempts) holds.
Tip Reiman, Arizona Cardinals tight end
Arizona took Reiman in the third round last year after he was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team in 2023. He saw extensive playing time on special teams and as a backup tight end as a rookie last season. Reiman finished the year with six catches for 37 yards and should more action on offense in Year 2.
Tommy DeVito, New England Patriots quarterback
DeVito was a fan favorite in New York for two seasons, but it wasn't enough for him to stick with the Giants (despite his strong preseason performance and past regular-season starting experience). Claimed off waivers by New England, DeVito is currently listed as the team's third-string quarterback – but don't be surprised if he passes Joshua Dobbs on the depth chart before the season ends. His pro success has been arguablt the biggest surprise among active former Illini.
Jihad Ward, Tennessee Titans linebacker
The NFL's longest-tenured former Illini, Ward, is in his 10th year in the league after starting his career in 2016 with the Raiders. A former second-round pick, he played on the defensive line during his college days with the Illini but has primarily worked as an outside linebacker in the pros. Ward has played for eight different teams during his NFL career, and should have an opportunity to play a lot on both defense and special teams in 2025.
Casey Washington, Atlanta Falcons receiver
Washington was never a dominant player in Champaign, but the dude can run and is a major deep-ball threat. Atlanta liked what it saw and took Washington in the sixth round last year after he hauled in 49 receptions for 670 yards and a touchdown as an Illini senior in 2023. Depending on how serious Darnell Mooney's shoulder injury is, Washington might see a lot of snaps on offense Sunday against Tampa Bay.
Tony Adams, New York Jets safety
After a breakout year with the Illini in 2023, Adams signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie and has been with the team ever since. Adams was the Jets' starting safety for the second straight season in 2024 and has four interceptions over a three-year pro career. If DeVito is the biggest surprise to stick in the NFL among Illinois offensive alums, Adams is unequivocally the biggest on the defensive side of the ball.
Sydney Brown, Philadelphia Eagles safety
The lone Super Bowl champ on this list, Brown is in his third season with the Eagles after Philadelphia took him in the third round back in 2023. He finished with two tackles in the Eagles' season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Brown also happens to be the identical twin brother of former Illini running back and current Bengals starter Chase Brown.