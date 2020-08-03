IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Illini TE Matt LaCosse Opting Out of 2020 NFL Season

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Former Illinois tight end Matt LaCosse has announced his desire to opt out this upcoming National Football League season.

LaCosse’s decision, which was announced on Sunday, to not play in the upcoming 2020 NFL season makes him the eighth member of the New England Patriots to voluntarily opt out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, I respect all of them. I respect all of the players on our team," New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Friday in a media conference. "I think everybody has to make their own individual decisions on that," he added. "They have to weigh their own situation. Each one of us is unique and we all have different lives, situations, families, environments, and so forth and so on. There’s no two situations that are the same. Everybody will have to make their own decision on that."

LaCosse, 27, was entering his second year with the Patriots and sixth season in the NFL after being an undrafted prospect following a four-year run at Illinois under head coaches Ron Zook and Tim Beckman.

USATSI_13412207
Matt LaCosse’s decision, which was announced on Sunday, to not play in the upcoming 2020 NFL season makes him the eighth member of the New England Patriots to voluntarily opt out due to the coronavirus pandemic.Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

In his college career at Illinois, LaCosse had 38 receptions for 397 yards and six touchdowns as a tight end following an honorable mention All-State selection by the Chicago Tribune as a senior quarterback at Naperville North High School quarterback.

According to an ESPN.com report, the reason for LaCosse’s decision surrounds his wife, Jessica, currently being pregnant and being due to give birth during the 2020 NFL season. LaCosse’s opt out follows linebacker Dont'a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, right tackle Marcus Cannon, running back/special teams gunner Brandon Bolden, fullback Danny Vitale, center/guard Najee Toran and wide receiver Marqise Lee on the Patriots roster declining to play.

In March 2019, LaCosse signed a two-year contract worth up to as much as $3.8 million with New England. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end has played for three other franchises other than New England: New York Giants (2015, 2015-17), New York Jets (2015), Denver Broncos (2017–18). 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu On NBA Draft/Return To College Decision

For the first time since his decision to return to Illinois for his junior season, Ayo Dosunmu discussed his choice to skip the upcoming NBA draft.

Matthew Stevens

Underwood’s Message To Ayo: If Illinois Isn’t Perfect, It’ll Be Dosunmu’s Fault

When Ayo Dosunmu informed his coach that he’ll return to college for another year, Illini head coach Brad Underwood reminded his star player of his responsibility.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: The Road To A Big Ten Basketball Title Must Go Through Champaign

The back-to-back decisions of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn to return to college basketball in a 17-hour period puts Illinois as a contender for a Big Ten and possibly national title.

Matthew Stevens

Kofi Cockburn Withdraws From NBA Draft, Returning to Illinois

Less than 24 hours after guard Ayo Dosunmu confirmed his intention to withdraw from the NBA draft to return to Illinois, center Kofi Cockburn announced Saturday he’ll be doing the same.

Matthew Stevens

Florida 2021 3-Star SI All-American Candidate QB Walter Simmons III Chooses ECU Over Illinois

Illinois football missed out on commitment of 2021 Florida 3-Star Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate QB Walter Simmons III.

Matthew Stevens

Big Ten Publishers' Roundtable Part 2: Team Strengths & Weaknesses?

The line play on both sides of the football will represent the strength and weakness of Illinois football this season according to Illini Now publisher/editor Matthew Stevens.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Ayo Dosunmu Proves Again He Always Has The Ability To Surprise

By announcing his surprise return to college basketball, Ayo Dosunmu now has the ability to enter the pantheon of Illini basketball greats.

Matthew Stevens

NEWS: 'I need that national championship' - Ayo Dosunmu Returns To Illini

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu announced via a video on Twitter Friday evening that he’s withdrawing his name from the NBA draft to return to college basketball for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Matthew Stevens

Big Ten To Make Decision On Preseason Football Camp Dates In A Few Days

A letter from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and the chairman of the Big Ten task force for emerging infectious diseases suggests a decision on fall preseason football camps is coming soon.

Matthew Stevens

High School Football In Illinois Moves To Spring; What Will Top Prospects Do?

The state of Illinois will not have a fall high school football season and will attempt to have football in an abbreviated spring schedule.

Matthew Stevens