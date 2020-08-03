Former Illini TE Matt LaCosse Opting Out of 2020 NFL Season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Former Illinois tight end Matt LaCosse has announced his desire to opt out this upcoming National Football League season.

LaCosse’s decision, which was announced on Sunday, to not play in the upcoming 2020 NFL season makes him the eighth member of the New England Patriots to voluntarily opt out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, I respect all of them. I respect all of the players on our team," New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Friday in a media conference. "I think everybody has to make their own individual decisions on that," he added. "They have to weigh their own situation. Each one of us is unique and we all have different lives, situations, families, environments, and so forth and so on. There’s no two situations that are the same. Everybody will have to make their own decision on that."

LaCosse, 27, was entering his second year with the Patriots and sixth season in the NFL after being an undrafted prospect following a four-year run at Illinois under head coaches Ron Zook and Tim Beckman.

In his college career at Illinois, LaCosse had 38 receptions for 397 yards and six touchdowns as a tight end following an honorable mention All-State selection by the Chicago Tribune as a senior quarterback at Naperville North High School quarterback.

According to an ESPN.com report, the reason for LaCosse’s decision surrounds his wife, Jessica, currently being pregnant and being due to give birth during the 2020 NFL season. LaCosse’s opt out follows linebacker Dont'a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, right tackle Marcus Cannon, running back/special teams gunner Brandon Bolden, fullback Danny Vitale, center/guard Najee Toran and wide receiver Marqise Lee on the Patriots roster declining to play.

In March 2019, LaCosse signed a two-year contract worth up to as much as $3.8 million with New England. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end has played for three other franchises other than New England: New York Giants (2015, 2015-17), New York Jets (2015), Denver Broncos (2017–18).