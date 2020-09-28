NFL Illini - Week 3: Tracking Former Illini In National Football League

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Following the Week 3 Sunday action in the National Football League, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated has decided to inform you weekly how its alums in professional football perform.

A total of seven former Illinois players were on active rosters in the NFL this week while kicker Chase McLaughlin is still on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. Bills linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips was ruled out of Week 2 with a quad injury.

Here is how the former Illini players performed on Thursday and Sunday.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami Dolphins 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 13 - Jacksonville, Fla.

Miami: Ted Karras, C - The former Illini center, who got signed by Miami this past summer, participated in all 61 offensive snaps of this Week 2 loss and was on five special teams snaps for the extra point and field goal blocking team. The Dolphins allowed only just one sack on 20 passing plays all afternoon long and the offensive line paved the way for 138 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in their first win of the 2020 season.

Jacksonville: Dawuane Smoot, DE – Smoot was on the field for 13 defensive snaps, which is 21 percent of the time the Jaguars were on defense Thursday night. He did not record a tackle, sack or any statistical category in those 13 snaps of action.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) celebrates with center Ted Karras (right) and offensive guard Ereck Flowers (75) after making a touchdown catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter Thursday night at TIAA Bank Field. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

-------------------------

Sunday, Sept. 27

Indianapolis Colts 36, New York Jets 11 - Indianapolis, Ind.

Indianapolis: Tavon Wilson, DB – After spending last season in an increased role with the Lions, Wilson signed a one year deal with the Colts in early August. Wilson was used for 23 snaps of defensive action and 14 snaps of special teams work in the Colts win. Wilson had four tackles, two tackles for a loss and a pass deflection Sunday.

New York Jets running back Frank Gore (21) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive back Tavon Wilson (31) in the second half of Sunday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

------------------------

Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Houston Texans 21 - Pittsburgh, Penn.

Houston: Whitney Mercilus, LB – After becoming an impact player with the Texans last season, the team rewarded Mercilus with a four year, $54 million extension on Dec. 28, 2019. Mercilus started at outside linebacker and appeared in 59 defensive snaps for the Texans. Mercilus had four tackles and one tackle for a loss Sunday.

Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2020 AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

---------------------------------

Seattle Seahawks 38, Dallas Cowboys 31 - Seattle, Wash.

Dallas: Malik Turner, WR - Turner played 19 special teams snaps Sunday in a game where the Cowboys took a 31-30 lead with 3:59 left in the game.

-----------------------------

Green Bay Packers 37, New Orleans Saints 30 - New Orleans, La.

New Orleans: Justin Hardee, DB - Hardee was involved in 26 special teams snaps during the Saints loss and has had 1.5 special teams tackles. He has had a special teams tackle in each of the first three games of this 2020 season.

------------------

NOTE: Baltimore defensive end Jihad Ward and Kansas City offensive lineman Nick Allegreti will play tonight on Monday Night Football in Baltimore.

---------------------