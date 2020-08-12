FULL VIDEO: Illinois AD Josh Whitman & Head Football Coach Lovie Smith

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- University of Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman and head football coach Lovie Smith spoke to media for over an hour following the Big Ten's announcement of postponing all fall sports in the hope of playing them in the spring season.

Whitman, a former Academic All-American tight end at Illinois, was hired as the University’s 14th permanent director of athletics on Feb. 17, 2016. At the time of his hiring, Whitman, then 37 years old, was the youngest athletics director in the Power Five Conferences. Whitman's first coaching hire as Illinois' athletics director was Lovie Smith.

Smith took Illinois to the Redbox Bowl in 2019, the Illini's first bowl in five years, after clinching a berth with a thrilling 37-34 victory at Michigan State. Illinois trailed 28-3 in the second quarter and 31-10 entering the fourth before completing the biggest comeback in program history.

In his "signature win," Smith led the Fighting Illini to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history with a 24-23 victory over No. 6 Wisconsin on Oct. 19, 2019. Illinois entered the day as a 30-point underdog before James McCourt's 39-yard field goal as time expired sent Illini fans rushing to the Memorial Stadium field in one of the greatest Homecoming scenes in University of Illinois history. Smith was named the Dodd Trophy National Coach of the Week and the Illini were named the Reveal Suits National Team of the Week.

Smith returned to college football for the first time since 1996 after spending 19 years in the NFL, including 11 years as a head coach. He owns an 89-87 (.506) career record as an NFL head coach from 2004-2012 and 2014-2015 and went 3-3 in playoff games, including one trip to the Super Bowl. He also has a Super Bowl appearance as the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams.