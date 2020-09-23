Gambling Website Sets Illini Football Over/Under Win Total

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Oddsmakers aren’t high on the 2020 Illinois football season being very successful.

The executives at SportsBetting.ag have provided season-win totals for every team in the Big Ten Conference and the outlook for Illinois is pretty bleak. The Illini’s over/win total on the nine-game regular season put forth by the conference is 3.5.

According to VegasInsider.com, Illinois has the worst odds to win the Big Ten Conference title with the Illini currently being placed at a 400-to-1 shot to take home its first league championship since 2001.

Here are the over/under totals of all 14 Big Ten programs, according to SportsBetting.ag. Illinois, which is coming off a 6-7 season and the program’s first bowl appearance since 2014, is tied with two other programs with a projected over/under 3.5-win total. Purdue, which still lists star wide receiver Rondale Moore as an opt-out and is coming off an injury-plagued 4-8 campaign in 2019, and Michigan State, which will be under its first year of head coach Mel Tucker, are also at 3.5 wins.

For Illinois fans looking for optimism, Illinois misses out playing two of the league's top over/under teams (Penn State and Michigan) from the Eastern Division while also missing out on Indiana as the Hoosiers are expected to be around .500 in the 2020 campaign.

See below for all teams and their respective season over/under win totals.

-------------------

Ohio State — 8.5

Penn State — 7.5

Wisconsin — 7

Michigan — 6.5

Minnesota — 6.5

Indiana — 5.5

Iowa — 5

Nebraska — 5

Northwestern — 4

Illinois — 3.5

Michigan State — 3.5

Purdue — 3.5

Maryland — 2.5

Rutgers — 1.5

------------------------