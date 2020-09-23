SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

Gambling Website Sets Illini Football Over/Under Win Total

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Oddsmakers aren’t high on the 2020 Illinois football season being very successful.

The executives at SportsBetting.ag have provided season-win totals for every team in the Big Ten Conference and the outlook for Illinois is pretty bleak. The Illini’s over/win total on the nine-game regular season put forth by the conference is 3.5.

According to VegasInsider.com, Illinois has the worst odds to win the Big Ten Conference title with the Illini currently being placed at a 400-to-1 shot to take home its first league championship since 2001.

Here are the over/under totals of all 14 Big Ten programs, according to SportsBetting.ag. Illinois, which is coming off a 6-7 season and the program’s first bowl appearance since 2014, is tied with two other programs with a projected over/under 3.5-win total. Purdue, which still lists star wide receiver Rondale Moore as an opt-out and is coming off an injury-plagued 4-8 campaign in 2019, and Michigan State, which will be under its first year of head coach Mel Tucker, are also at 3.5 wins.

For Illinois fans looking for optimism, Illinois misses out playing two of the league's top over/under teams (Penn State and Michigan) from the Eastern Division while also missing out on Indiana as the Hoosiers are expected to be around .500 in the 2020 campaign. 

See below for all teams and their respective season over/under win totals.

-------------------

Ohio State — 8.5

Penn State — 7.5

Wisconsin — 7

Michigan — 6.5

Minnesota — 6.5

Indiana — 5.5

Iowa — 5

Nebraska — 5

Northwestern — 4

Illinois — 3.5

Michigan State — 3.5

Purdue — 3.5

Maryland — 2.5

Rutgers — 1.5

------------------------

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Illini DB Tony Adams Discusses 2020 Season & Position Change

Illinois senior defensive back and co-captain Tony Adams addressed the media via a Zoom video conference call.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Now/SI's 2020 Illinois Depth Chart

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated provides you an early look of a depth chart as Illinois heads toward the Oct. 23-24 weekend game at Wisconsin.

Matthew Stevens

Illini DB Tony Adams Moving Back To Safety For 2020 Season

Illinois has moved senior defensive back Tony Adams once again from cornerback to safety to start this 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens

Will the Big Ten Football Season Have COVID-19 Cancellations? ADs Are Assuming Answer is Yes

The Big Ten athletics directors aren't naive to cancellations being a likely possibility for this 2020 football season.

Matthew Stevens

NFL Illini - Week 2: Tracking Former Illini In National Football League

Seven former Illini were involved in Week 2 of the 2020 season in the National Football League on Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: 2021 3-star OL Commit Josh Kreutz w/ Illini Now/SI's Lauren Withrow

Illinois 2021 three-star OL commit Josh Kreutz sits down for an exclusive interview with Illini Now/Sports Illustrated correspondent Lauren Withrow.

Lauren Withrow

The Football Family Affair For Illini 2021 Commit Josh Kreutz

2021 three-star OL Josh Kreutz talks his family of football, his verbal pledge to Illinois and his plans for his senior year at Loyola Academy

Lauren Withrow

Fmr. Illini All-American Thomas Pieters Finishes U.S. Open In T-23rd Place

Former Illinois All-American Thomas Pieters finishes the 2020 United States Open in tied for 23rd place after a final round 77.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Open 2020 Football Season At Wisconsin

Illinois will open its new 2020 fall football schedule at Camp Randall Stadium in Wisconsin on Oct. 24th weekend.

Matthew Stevens

Analysis: Illinois’ 2020 Season Will Be Defined Before Thanksgiving Weekend

Illinois will likely know where it stands in terms of an open Big Ten West race and 2020 season expectations before Thanksgiving in Week 6.

Matthew Stevens