How Illinois’ Victory Over Duke Sets the Stage for Bigger Things
A quick look at the final score of No. 11 Illinois' 45-19 victory at Duke on Saturday would make one beleive the game was entirely one-sided but instead, the Fighting Illini had to overcome early road adversity. Because of that, Illinois will be better off in short order.
Early Struggles Slow Illinois at Duke
Early Saturday, it looked like it was going to be one of those days for Bret Bielema and Illinois. The first two Illinois possessions ended in a lost fumble and punt, before a Duke fumble set the Illini up on a short field for a go-ahead score.
Illinois didn't get the running game going in any capacity for the entire first half, though. On its 13 true rush attempts in the first half, Illinois totaled just 25 rushing yards, but because of a timely defense, held a 14-13 intermission lead.
Had the running game done almost anything, it would have been a two or three score game. Instead, the game was still very much in doubt halfway through.
Illinois Dominates Second Half at Duke
Although the run game had moments in the second half, it still totaled just 123 yards on 42 attempts Saturday, good for a 2.9 yards per carry average. That said, Illinois entirely dominated Duke in the second half.
Hank Beatty's 36-yard reception on the opening possession of the second half set the tone for a drive that wound up getting in the end zone and stretching the lead to eight.
The Illinois defense then forced a Duke punt while the Blue Devils were driving, which wound up being one of five turnovers by the home team Saturday.
The Illini would score just four plays later and the floodgates were opened, as the 28-13 lead would be closed to 28-19, but a 17-0 run by the Illini to end it would wrap up Saturday's contest.
Illinois Will Be Better for Saturday
It wasn't the prettiest of wins as Illinois struggled run the ball and struggled to stop Duke's offense without a turnover. Regardless, they occurred and Illinois withstood a slow start and dealt with road adversity to pull out the victory.
Illinois will have to go on the road to challenging places starting soon if its going to truly compete for a College Football Playoff berth. One such test is in two weeks at Indiana.
You can't tell me that Illinois getting on the road and playing a solid Power Four foe like Duke doesn't better prepare it for that game than Indiana's matchups against Old Dominion and Kennesaw State have prepared them.
And in two weeks we'll get our chance to see exactly how that plays out, but you have to like what Illinois has done two weeks into the fall.