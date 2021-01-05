Illini Football 2021 Coming & Going List + UPDATED 2021 Scholarship Chart

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated has decided to set up a post that will be constantly updated throughout this offseason as news develops.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The University of Illinois football program has certainly had a roller coaster ride of an offseason.

So far, the head coach has changed from Lovie Smith to Bret Bielema and therefore, staff members for the 2021 season are being announced.

Also, with the NCAA’s new rule mandating that players are being allowed to return for the 2021 campaign without any charged eligibility from the 2020 season, several Illini players have given notice to either their intention to return to Champaign for next fall or said their goodbyes as they embark on an attempt at professional football or the transfer portal.

To make this transition easier, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated has decided to set up a post that will be constantly updated throughout this offseason as news develops.

With the returnees possible, the NCAA isn’t limiting FBS programs to the normal 85 scholarship players rule but programs are required to get back to 85 by the 2022 season.

However, some interesting facts on the Illini scholarship situation is first, the program is only at 76 total scholarships with some key players still yet to announce a return decision (examples: DT Jamal Woods, DT Roderick Perry, DE Isaiah Gay, WR Trevon Sidney, WR Desmond Dan Jr.).

Therefore, Illinois has nine open spots for returning players, transfers or unsigned prospects from the 2021 recruiting class.

STAYING/COMING BACK FOR 2021

Blake Hayes - SR. - P

James McCourt - SR. - PK

Ethan Tabel - SR. - LS

Brandon Peters - SR. - QB

Alex Palczewski - SR. - RT

Doug Kramer - SR. - C

Blake Jeresaty - SR. - OG

Vederian Lowe - SR - LT

UNCONFIRMED RETURN FOR 2021

Edwin Carter - SOPH. - WR (NOTE: Illini Now/SI was unable to get confirmation from the Illinois athletics department verifying the news coming from Carter’s Tuesday morning tweet saying he’s returning to the football program)

NOT RETURNING FOR 2021

Josh Imatorbhebhe - SR. - WR

Delano Ware - SR. - LB

Owen Carney Jr. - SR. - DE

Kendrick Green - JR. - OG

Jake Hansen - SR. - LB

Milo Eifler - SR. - LB

Nate Hobbs - SR. - CB

ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHOLARSHIP CHART

2021 - 76

SENIORS - 8

JUNIORS - 13

SOPHOMORES - 17

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN - 12

FRESHMEN - 26

QBs (6)

Brandon Peters - SR. - QB

Matt Robinson - SOPH.

Coran Taylor - SOPH.

Isaiah Williams - RS-FR.

Gregory “Deuce” Spann - FR.

Samari Collier - FR.

RBs (6)

Mike Epstein - JR.

Jakari Norwood - SOPH.

Chase Brown - SOPH.

Kenyon Sims - SOPH.

Nick Fedanzo - RS-FR.

Reggie Love - FR.

WRs (10)

Donny Navarro - JR.

Brian Hightower - JR.

Kerby Joseph - JR.

Khamri Thompson - RS-SOPH.

Casey Washington - SOPH.

Carlos Sandy - SOPH.

Dalevon Campbell - SOPH.

Kyron Cumby - RS-FR.

James Frenchie - FR.

Patrick Bryant - FR.

TEs (3)

Daniel Barker - JR.

Luke Ford - SOPH.

Griffin Moore - RS-FR.

OL (19)

Alex Palczewski - SR.

Doug Kramer - SR.

Blake Jeresaty - SR.

Vederian Lowe - SR

Alex Pihlstrom - JR.

Verdis Brown - SOPH.

Julian Pearl - SOPH.

Jordyn Slaughter - SOPH.

Moses Okpala - RS-FR.

Brevyn Jones - RS-Fr.

Evan Kirts - RS-FR.

Josh Plohr - RS-FR.

Phifer Griffin - FR.

Blaise Sparks - FR.

Kevin Tyler - FR.

Zachary Barlev - FR.

Joshua Gesky - FR.

Josh Kreutz - FR.

Brody Wisecarver - FR.

DL (11)

Calvin Avery - JR.

Anthony Shipton - JR.

Deon Pate - JR.

Ezekiel Holmes - SOPH.

Keith Randolph Jr. - RS-FR.

Seth Coleman - RS-FR.

Cooper Davis - FR.

Quinton McCoy - FR.

Jer'Zhan Newton - FR.

Tre'Von Riggins - FR.

Sedarius McConnell - FR.

LB (5)

Khalan Tolson - JR.

Tarique Barnes - SOPH.

Shammond Cooper - RS-FR.

Dylan Rosiek - FR.

Kalen Villanueva - FR.

DB (11)

Derrick Smith - JR.

Jartavius Martin - JR.

Sydney Brown - JR.

Devon Witherspoon - SOPH.

Marquez Beason - RS-FR.

Tahveon Nicholson - FR.

Daniel Edwards - FR.

Prince Green - FR.

DD Snyder - FR.

Tyler Strain - FR.

Joriell Washington - FR.

PK/P/LS (5)

Blake Hayes - SR.

James McCourt - SR.

Ethan Tabel - SR.

Caleb Griffin - SOPH.

Hugh Robertson - FR.