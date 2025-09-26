Mixed Feelings About Illinois Football Hosting Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff' vs. USC
When ESPN's "College GameDay" crew overlooked last week's Illinois football game against Indiana in Bloomington – a matchup pitting undefeated border rivals in a Big Ten opener with huge postseason implications – the Illini could have been forgiven for feeling disrespected.
But then they disrespected himself with their performance in a 63-10 annihilation at the hands of the Hoosiers. Any possibility of "GameDay" considering making up for a miss by showing up on the Illini's doorstep for this week's homecoming game against USC was scuttled by the program's abject no-show against IU.
So when it was announced that Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" would set up operations in Champaign for Week 5, building the show around Illinois vs. USC (11 a.m. CT, FOX), it may have been difficult for an Illini fan to decide what to do with the news: join in the fun, keep it moving or shake a fist at the football gods and scream, "This is why we can't have nice things!"
'Big Noon' is still kind of a big deal, right?
Of course it is. Compared to the 38-year-old "College GameDay," Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" is a baby – just six years old. Yet it's a nationally televised primetime (for college football) extravaganza featuring CFB titans in Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart and others. The program – which this season alone has already visited Columbus, Ohio, for No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State; Ames, Iowa, for Iowa vs. No. 16 Iowa State; and Salt Lake City for No. 17 Texas Tech vs. No. 16 Utah – has never covered a game in Champaign.
Plus, the 11 a.m. CT start has clearly agitated USC coach Lincoln Riley, which is always a bonus. (It's called "Big Noon Kickoff" for a reason, coach!)
Should Illini fans get over themselves and – gasp! – go have a good time?
Look, no one can tell you what to do with your fandom. You want to stay agonized, angry, embarrassed about last week's loss? Fine. You want to believe didn't deserve for Fox's flagship college football pregame studio show to visit Illinois after the Indiana abomination? Cool, we get it.
But keep in mind that it has been a long, long time since the rest of the country had reason to pay attention to Illinois football, and it may be quite some time before decision-makers at a major broadcaster decide that it's worth rolling through Champaign again.
A good time could be had by all Saturday. It's OK to drop the dead albatross of the Indiana loss from around your neck and let go of the stink of it. Week 5 is a new, uh, day. Go ahead: Let "Big Noon" wash over you and enjoy.