SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

Illini Fan Reaction: Lovie Keeps Saying They're Better but...What if They're Not?

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Illini took its third straight loss in embarrassing fashion as Minnesota did practically whatever they wanted on offense in route to a 41-14 blowout result.

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens breaks down all the elements of the Illinois loss to Minnesota Saturday.

In a matchup of 0-2 programs, Saturday’s affair proved nothing more than Minnesota had a pair of poor games to start a nightmare 2020 season while those associated with Illinois might be coming to grips with the idea that their entire program is below average.

Minnesota (1-2), which started this season ranked in the Top 20 of the Associated Press poll but suffered crushing losses to Michigan and Maryland, totaled 556 yards on a Illinois defense that was missing just one projected starter (cornerback Nate Hobbs) and allowed 6.7 per rush through three quarters of play.

Illinois, which had excitement and potential entering the 2020 campaign after ending the program’s five-year postseason drought but losing its last three games, has been down 94-24 after the first three quarters of play in each of its first three losses this season.

The 27-point loss for the Illini is the 10th loss for the program by 20 points or more under head coach Lovie Smith. Smith’s team, which is supposed to be his most veteran-based team in his five-year tenure at Illinois, committed 12 penalties for 120 yards.

Instead of having drastic problems with stopping the deep passes against Wisconsin and Purdue, Minnesota simply found success by stuffing its run game down the middle of an Illinois defense that came into Saturday only allowing 3.2 yards per carry. The combination of junior all-around back Mohamed Ibrahim and freshman speedster Treyson Potts left Memorial Stadium with five rushing scores and 325 combined yards as a depleted Minnesota offensive line dominated the Illini at the line-of-scrimmage.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COLUMN: It’s Awkward, Uncomfortable Questions Time for Illini Football & Lovie Smith

With its sixth straight loss and third straight loss to start what was an exciting 2020 season, everybody in charge of Illinois football needs to start asking uncomfortable questions.

Matthew Stevens

POST-GAME VIDEO: Illini QB Coran Taylor & TB Mike Epstein

Illinois sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor and junior tailback Mike Epstein spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-14 loss to Minnesota Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

POST-GAME VIDEO: Minnesota 41, Illinois 14 - Illini LB Jake Hansen

Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-14 loss to Minnesota Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

POST-GAME VIDEO - Minnesota 41, Illinois 14: Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-14 loss to Minnesota Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

Giant Gopher Holes - Minnesota Dominates Illinois 41-14

Minnesota dominates Illinois 41-14 to give the winless Illini its sixth straight loss dating back to Nov. 23, 2019.

Matthew Stevens

LIVE BLOG: FINAL - Minnesota 41, Illinois 14; Illini Fall to 0-3

Feel free to log in and join the in-game discussion as for the Illini Gameday Live Blog as Illinois hosts Minnesota for a 2: 30 p.m. kickoff.

Matthew Stevens

Matchup Preview: Week 3 - Minnesota at Illinois

In a battle of 0-2 teams, Illinois attempts to get its first win of the 2020 season as a 7-point home underdog vs. Minnesota

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois LB Jake Hansen - Nov. 2

Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 2.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Lovie's COVID-19 Answers Fell Way Short of the High Image Expectations He's Previously Earned

Lovie Smith has a history of actions to warrant such cause for an elevated bar of image expectations from Illini Now/SI. On Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, he fell short.

Matthew Stevens

by

Neiweem

VIDEO: Illinois OC Rod Smith - Week 2 Review/Week 3 Preview - vs. Minnesota

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke to local and statewide media in his weekly media conference on Nov. 2.

Matthew Stevens