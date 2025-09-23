Four-Star Wide Receiver Jabari Watkins Names Illinois Among Finalists
Although the Illini suffered a tough setback in Bloomington last weekend, Illinois football is still firmly on an upward trajectory. Head coach Bret Bielema has built the program into one that doesn’t measure success by single games but instead by long-term gains and consistent competitiveness at a high level. A critical part of sustaining that success comes on the recruiting trail, and Bielema and his staff have proven they are making headway there as well. The Illini already have one of the strongest 2026 classes in the Big Ten, and they’re now working to lay the foundation for their 2027 group.
One of the top names on their radar is four-star wide receiver (per 247Sports) Jabari Watkins, a dynamic prospect out of Thomasville, Georgia. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Watkins has the size, athleticism and skill that have made him one of the more coveted wideouts in his class. Per college football recruiting analyst Riley Alberts, Illinois is a finalist for Watkins, who recently cut his list to four.
Jabari Watkins' background
Watkins plays his high school football in Georgia, a state widely regarded as one of the deepest and most competitive hotbeds of high school talent in the country. Every year, Georgia produces dozens of Power 4 prospects, and Watkins has more than held his own against that level of competition. He suits up for Thomas County Central, a program with a strong reputation in the Peach State.
Watkins on the field
Watkins possesses a versatile skill set that should translate seamlessly to the college game. Although he has the frame to line up outside, he thrives running routes from the slot, where his quickness and ability to create separation give defensive backs headaches. Once he has the ball in his hands, Watkins shines as a yards-after-the-catch threat, combining vision with strength to turn short throws into big gains. His size also allows him to be a weapon in contested-catch situations, where he uses his body to shield defenders and win battles in traffic.
As a sophomore, he hauled in 39 receptions for 692 yards and five touchdowns (per 247Sports), consistently showing up against strong competition. Those numbers reflect a player who can be not only a go-to target but also a game-changer in critical moments.
Illinois' recruiting competition
Illinois finds itself in a fierce recruiting battle for Watkins with Florida State, Cal and Nebraska. The fact that the Illini are running shoulder-to-shoulder with programs of that caliber shows just how far Bielema has elevated the program’s recruiting profile.
Watkins himself has noted the strong bond he feels with the Illinois staff, telling Rivals director of recruiting Chad Simmons that the program “has connected with me” and that “they have been showing that I can be a part of the FamILLY.” If the Illini can seal the deal, it would not only bring a dynamic Georgia playmaker to Champaign but also be another clear sign that Bielema is capable of attracting high-level talent to Illinois.