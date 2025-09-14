Illinois Football's First-Half Woes May Come to Haunt It at Indiana
The Illini have been rolling to start out the 2025 season. Dating back to last year, coach Bret Bielema’s squad is tied for the longest active winning streak in the nation at seven games. But if there has been one recurring theme, it’s the slow starts. After jumping all over Western Illinois in the opener, Illinois has stumbled out of the gate in back-to-back weeks against Duke and Western Michigan. It got so frustrating that Bielema admitted slamming his hand on a whiteboard at halftime of Week 3. Easy there, coach, Champaign needs you healthy.
The bigger question for Illini fans is why this team has looked so shaky early in games, only to dominate after the break. One explanation could be that the staff has been more reactive than proactive. Duke trotted out a brand-new quarterback with limited film available from the opener against Elon, leaving the Illini staff unsure of what to expect. Once they had two quarters of evidence and a chance to adjust, Illinois came out of the locker room with a plan that worked to perfection, outscoring the Blue Devils 31–6 the rest of the way.
A similar script unfolded against Western Michigan. The Broncos’ two-quarterback system kept Illinois’ defense off balance through the first half, forcing the secondary and linebackers to play cautiously while adjusting on the fly. But once Bielema and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry regrouped at halftime, the difference was night and day. The defensive line started collapsing the pocket, the secondary tightened up in coverage and the Illini held Western Michigan scoreless in what turned into a 38–0 rout.
In some ways, the slow starts may even be a product of Illinois’ depth and confidence. This team doesn’t panic when early drives stall or when opponents throw out wrinkles that aren’t on film. Instead, the Illini trust their experience, make adjustments and lean on their balance. Still, there’s a difference between surviving non-conference scares and handling Big Ten foes.
With Indiana up next, another sluggish start could prove costly. Coach Curt Cignetti has the Hoosiers firing on all cylinders, and this is a team capable of punishing mistakes. Just ask Indiana State, which trailed by 45 at halftime in Week 3. The competition may not have been elite, but putting up that kind of margin in two quarters speaks volumes about how quickly this team can bury an opponent.
Beyond its own fast starts, Indiana’s depth stands out as well. The Hoosiers are built to handle Illinois’ trademark wear-you-down style, making it all the more critical for the Illini to come out sharp from the opening kickoff. If Illinois wants to quiet what promises to be a raucous Bloomington crowd, flipping the script and striking early will be imperative.