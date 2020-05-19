IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ashton Washington Joins Illini Football As Lovie Smith’s First Female Staff Hire

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Lovie Smith continues to back his words up that the University of Illinois football program doesn’t care about race, gender, religion or sexual orientation or any other aspect than finding quality people to hire.

Smith, who is entering his fifth season as the Illini’s head football coach, said in early February when asked about his staff being filled predominantly with African-American and minority coaches that he saw a future where Illini football would also try to break the gender inequality in college football.

Illinois currently has seven black assistant coaches, which is tops among all Power 5 Conference programs. Illinois football strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez is the only Hispanic-American with his job title in Power 5 Conference college football.

“To me, if you’re qualified we’re going to find you,” Smith said on Feb. 4. “If you’re a great player, we’re going to find you. We’re going to mix a lot of different people together, and we’re going to let them do their job. And they’re going to do it well.”

Ashton Washington - Illini Director of High School Relations
Illinois football announced the hiring of Ashton Washington on May 19, 2020. Washington is the first African-American female staff member in the history of the Illini football program.University of Illinois athletics department/Ashton Washington Twitter

Smith’s words about the future have been turned into the present as Illinois announced Tuesday the hiring of Ashton Washington as the program’s new director of high school relations. Washington, who previously served as a business and game day operations specialist for the Houston Roughnecks of the now-defunct XFL, takes over the postion for Joe Price after Price was given an on-field coaching position at UT-San Antonio after the end of the 2019 season.

"Ashton Washington brings a unique skill set to the Smith Center, really something that no one else in the building has at this time," Smith said in a statement released by Illinois athletics Tuesday. "She is high energy, extremely organized, and brings a different perspective in how we will engage with recruits when they are on the University of Illinois campus. Ashton is a great fit with our staff and program. I can't wait for all of us to be together again working toward bringing the best student-athletes we can to our campus."

Washington helped manage business operations, logistics, facility operations, and game day operations for the Roughnecks. She also served as the business team's primary liaison to the Director of Football Operations to communicate and coordinate necessary logistics. Along with handling all the organizational issues with high school camp and coaches, Price’s responsibilities also included monitoring the transfer portal, which has been a major recruiting tool for the Illini in the last couple of recruiting cycles.

Washington started her career in football as the Director of Operations/Recruiting for The Old Coach, a media outlet dedication to statewide coverage of Texas high school football. Washington was the head of social media for the company, helping to build a strong reputation with parents, coaches, and student-athletes across the state of Texas.

Lovie Smith is a native of Big Sandy, Texas and led the Big Sandy Wildcats to three consecutive state championships in high school and was all-state as a defensive end and linebacker. was hired as defensive coordinator at his Big Sandy alma mater in 1980 and has kept a tight relationship with high school coaches in the Texas area. Washington graduated from Huston-Tillotson University with a bachelor's degree in mass communication in 2019. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lovie Smith Sends Condolences After Death Of Fmr. Bears CEO Michael McCaskey

Former Chicago Bears head coach and current Illinois coach Lovie Smith sent out his heartfelt condolences for a former boss, Michael McCaskey, who died Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Goes To Transfer Portal Again: Cal Graduate Transfer DL Chinedu Udeogu Commits to Illini

California graduate transfer DL Chinedu Udeogu becomes another example of Illinois finding success in the transfer portal

Matthew Stevens

Illini 2021 3-Star LB Commit Trevor Moffitt: “I think I can be an All-American”

Trevor Moffitt, the newest football commit of Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class, isn’t shy about setting high expectations for his college football career.

Matthew Stevens

SI All-American VIDEO: Illini 2021 QB Commit Samari Collier

SI All-American has compiled highlights from Illinois 2021 QB commit Samari Collier's junior season at DeSoto (Texas) High School.

Matthew Stevens

Will A NBA Draft Combine Happen? Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu Thinks So

Ayo Dosunmu continues to work out in his private gym and plans to attend a delayed combine workout before the 2020 NBA Draft.

Matthew Stevens

Louisville Grad Transfer TreSean Smith Commits To Illini Football

TreSean Smith becomes the sixth transfer commit for the Illini program since the end of the 2019 season.

Matthew Stevens

Three-star 2021 Florida LB Trevor Moffitt Commits To Illini

Trevor Moffitt is the 23rd high school prospect from the state of Florida in the last three years giving a verbal commitment to Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Volleyball Star Jacqueline Quade On Being Named 2020 Illini Female Athlete Of the Year

Illinois senior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade became the third straight Illini Female Athlete of the Year recipient for the volleyball program.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu Talks Award, NBA Draft & More

On the day Ayo Dosunmu was named the Illini's 2020 Male Athlete of the Year, the sophomore guard spoke with reporters via a Zoom conference.

Matthew Stevens

Ayo Dosunmu Named Illini’s 2020 Male Athlete of the Year

Ayo Dosunmu became the third Illini basketball player to win the award and first basketball player since Deron Williams in 2005.

Matthew Stevens