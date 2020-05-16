Illinois Goes To Transfer Portal Again: Cal Graduate Transfer DL Chinedu Udeogu Commits to Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois football just continues to reel in commitments from the transfer portal.

California defensive lineman Chinedu Udeogu announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon he has verbally committed to the Illini for the 2020 season as a graduate transfer.

Udeogu, a former native of Inverness, Ill., is expected to play interior defensive line for Lovie Smith’s defense after the Illini lost defensive tackle starters Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver to graduation from last season’s front four.

“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to be graduating from The University of California-Berkeley with a. B.S. in Business Administration along with the opportunity to represent Cal these last four years on the football field," Udeogu wrote in his announcement on Twitter. "After missing last season due to injury I’m excited to announced that I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic journey at the University of Illinois receiving a Masters of Science in Economics.”

The 275-pound defensive lineman played in a reserve role during the first 25 games of his college career during the 2017 and 2018 seasons after he redshirted in 2016. Udeogu was a former three-star prospect after compiling 81 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, seven pass deflections and 11 quarterback hurries in two seasons at Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, Maryland. Despite not having played organized football until ninth grade, Udeogu signed with Cal in 2016 despite scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Rutgers, East Carolina and Air Force while also getting scouting attention from Big Ten Conference programs including Illinois.

Udeogu, which is pronounced "OOH-dog-ooh", suffered a severe lower body injury after playing in the first two games of last season and recorded one tackle in the season opener against California-Davis. Once he recovered from the injury, California head coach Justin Wilcox moved Udeogu to tight end but he didn’t receive any game action at that position and was not on the field when Cal defeated Illinois 35-20 in the Redbox Bowl. Udeogu continued to work at tight end when the Golden Bears returned to the field for four spring practices in March until the coronavirus pandemic ended all spring activities on the Cal campus.

Udeogu will be expected to compete with junior Jamal Woods, junior college transfer Anthony Shipton and junior Calvin Avery for playing time at the defensive tackle position in the upcoming 2020 season.

Udeogu becomes the seventh transfer commit for the Illini program since the end of last season as he joins graduate transfers Christian Bell (LB/DE from Wisconsin), Blake Jeresaty (OL from Wofford), Desmond Dan (WR from New Mexico State) and TreSean Smith (safety from Louisville). Brian Hightower (WR from Miami-Fla.) and Brevyn Jones (OL from Mississippi State) as likely sit-out transfers for the 2020 season but will have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Smith continues the list of success stories for the Illini in the transfer market. The current list of 14 players that Lovie Smith’s Illinois staff have brought in from the transfer portal also includes quarterback Brandon Peters, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, linebacker Milo Eifler, wide receiver Trevon Sidney and wide receiver Donny Navarro. Illinois will also get the services of sit-out transfers Luke Ford (tight end from Georgia) and Derrick Smith (from linebacker from Miami-Florida) for the upcoming season.