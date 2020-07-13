IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Illini LB Jake Hansen Named To Bednarik Award Watch List

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen was named to the 2020 Bednarik Award watch list.

The selection committee for the Maxwell Award, which presents the Bednarik Award annually, announced its watch list of players Monday morning. It is the first career preseason watch list for Hansen, who was a Butkus Award semifinalist in 2019.

The Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the defensive player of the year in college football. The award is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, three-time All-American at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The award, which was won in the last three years by Ohio State’s Chase Young, Kentucky’s Josh Allen and Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick, is voted on by college football head coaches, members of the Maxwell Football Club & sportswriters and sportscasters from across the country.

Hansen, who is expected to slide in at middle linebacker on Lovie Smith’s defense this season for the Illini, was a third-team selection by Athlon’s after the 2019 Butkus Award semifinalist had 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries despite missing four games due to injury.

At one point last season, Hansen leads the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranks second in the country with three fumble recoveries. He is the No. 11 graded linebacker in the nation by Pro Football Focus (81.1) and No. 6 in Power-5. Hansen had one of his best games in Orange & Blue during the Illini's 24-23 upset over No. 6 Wisconsin that sparked Illinois' current three-game winning streak. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after two forced fumbles against the Badgers led Illinois to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 13, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois State & Bowling Green ADs Express Disappointment In Big Ten’s Decision

The two athletics directors representing the guarantee non-league games for Illinois that were cancelled by the Big Ten Conference expressed frustrations with the decision.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Afternoon Update With Matthew Stevens - July 12, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 11, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Pac-12 Conference To Replicate Big Ten's Fall Sports Schedule Plan; ACC Waiting Until July 31 To Decide

The Pac-12 Conference announces replication of Big Ten's fall schedule plan while the Atlantic Coast Conference elects to wait until July 31 to make a decision.

Matthew Stevens

Seeing Red: Red Scare Eliminates House Of Paign From TBT 2020

After knocking off the defending champions and top seed two days earlier, House Of Paign was defeated by Red Scare 83-76, a Dayton alumni team in the TBT 2020 quarterfinals.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Live Blog: FINAL - Red Scare 83, House Of Paign 76

After knocking off the defending champs two days ago, the Illinois alumni team House Of Paign takes on the Dayton alumni team Red Scare in the quarterfinal game of the TBT 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Matthew Stevens

Maven/Sports Illustrated Big Ten Publishers Roundtable On The Big Ten's Conference-Only Schedule Plan

The site publishers/editors at Big Ten sites for this Maven/Sports Illustrated operation wanted give their reactions to the conference news on July 10.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 10, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens didn't have much to talk about in today's morning update video, right?

Matthew Stevens

Like Father, Like Son: Josh Kreutz, Son Of Six-Time NFL Pro Bowler, Commits To Lovie Smith’s Illini

By becoming the 13th commitment in Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class, Josh Kreutz has agreed to play for the same head coach that his father Olin had in the NFL for nine years.

Matthew Stevens