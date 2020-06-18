U of I To Have In-Person Classes For Fall Semester & Sets Up For Start Of Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The University of Illinois will have in-person classes for this fall semester.

This announcement, made Thursday afternoon via a letter to the public authored by University of Illinois chancellor Robert Jones, president, University of Illinois System Tim Killeen, Illinois executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs of the U of I system Barbara Wilson, Robert J. Jones, University of Illinois at Chicago chancellor Michael D. Amiridis, University of Illinois at Springfield chancellor Susan J. Koch, University of Illinois at Springfield interim chancellor Karen M. Whitney, currently sets the stage for athletics, such as football, volleyball and soccer to plan for an on-time start.

“Our scientists are piloting cutting-edge testing procedures for the COVID-19 virus that are accurate, cost-effective and scalable to the whole university community and provide same-day results,” the public letter from the previously mentioned six administrators reads. “The pandemic is still evolving, so our plans will be flexible and nimble. We will monitor campus safety and the latest guidance on the virus, and will adjust plans as needed to protect the well-being of our students, faculty, staff and the communities we call home.”

NOTE: The letter to the public was removed from the University of Illinois system just minutes after releasing it to the media and the general public. It was reposted at 3 p.m. CST Thursday. WCIA-TV in Champaign was the first to report this news here

The NCAA Division I Council approved on Wednesday a six-week preseason practice model for teams preparing for the 2020 college football season. This model was originally proposed by the Division I Football Oversight Committee.

Under this approved preseason model, the Illinois football program can open preseason camps on Aug. 6.

The guidelines described in the media release states include in-person classroom buildings and schedules will be adjusted to ensure physical distancing for students, gathering sizes will be based on state of Illinois standards set by Governor J.B. Pritzker’s staged reopening plan and outside visitors to campus must follow physical distancing and wear masks in public places.

In a Zoom video conference with reporters Tuesday, Illinois junior defensive tackle Jamal Woods and junior wide receiver Donny Navarro both said they’re assuming the college football season will start on time. According to the University of Illinois 2020-21 academic calendar, the first day of classes for the fall semester is scheduled for August 24. The Illinois football program is slated to open the 2020 schedule on the night of Friday, Sept. 4 against Illinois State.

“We're increasingly confident that we'll see sports and the lights come back in the fall,” Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman said Wednesday in a media conference announcing the return of the IHSA boys’ basketball tournament to Champaign.

University of Illinois athletics officials have refused to release numbers or specific names of players that have returned to the Champaign-Urbana campus for the voluntary summer workouts currently being orchestrated. However, veteran Illini players reported last week, and, according to social media, the freshmen players began to report this week. U of I athletics officials are also refusing, citing medical privacy laws as the formal reason, to report any positive COVID-19 tests.

“We’re taking all the steps necessary to start the season on time,” Navarro said. “We’re going to prepare like we’re going to play. Testing is going to be important. Following all the public health recommendations and things like that, we’re going to have to continue to do that, but our mind is set on preparing like Sept. 4 is going to happen. That’s the only thing we can do. We can only control what we can control.”