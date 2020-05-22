VIDEO: Former Illini DL Bobby Roundtree Rehab Update Media Conference

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree addressed the media in an hour-long Zoom video conference.

In his first media availability since the star Illini defensive end suffered a severe spinal injury in May near a pool in Florida, Roundtree talked about his physical and mental process as he continues his rehabilitation in Champaign.

In early May, a video showed Roundtree using a device called a standing frame to do physical lifting while in an upright position. This week marked around one year since his accident.