IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Full Media Zoom Conference With Illini Strength & Conditioning Coach Lou Hernandez

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois football strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez spoke for 45 minutes with local media about the current voluntary summer workouts and how his staff are adapting to the new school-mandated regulations created due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Hernandez returned to Illinois as the strength and conditioning coach in 2019 after spending the last seven seasons in the same position at North Carolina. Hernandez led the Fighting Illini football strength and conditioning program from 2005-11 under former then-head coach Ron Zook before moving to UNC from 2012-18. At Illinois, Hernandez coordinated the entire strength program for the football team as well as assisting with nutritional aspects of the players' diets, helping the Illini win back-to-back bowl games in 2010 and 2011.

During his seven seasons with the Tar Heels football program, an average of 45 student-athletes per season power cleaned 308 pounds or more, one of the many quantitative measurements used in Hernandez's program. His strength program played a key role in Carolina's success, including an ACC Coastal Division crown in 2015.

When he began at Illinois in 2005, there was just one player with a 300-pound or better power clean. Five years later, the team averaged close to 35 a year. Only one player in 2005 could bench over 405 and by 2010 that number was in double figures. Hernandez helped train five first-round NFL Draft picks during their time with the Illini program, including Rashard Mendenhall (Pittsburgh) in 2008, Vontae Davis (Miami) in 2009, Corey Liuget (San Diego) in 2011 and Whitney Mercilus (Houston) and A.J. Jenkins (San Francisco) in 2012. That marked the first time in school history that Illinois had produced five first-round draft picks in a five-year span.

Hernandez worked for three seasons at Florida as the assistant director of strength and conditioning from 2002-04. He moved to Florida after serving on the New York Jets staff. Prior to his one-year stint with the Jets, Hernandez spent 10 years at the University of Houston, including five years as the director of the program.

A native of Alice, Texas, Hernandez earned his bachelor's degree in exercise science from the University of Houston in 1992 and his master's degree in exercise and health-related fitness from Houston in 1994. Hernandez is a member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former DePaul star Billy Garrett Agrees To Join Illini's TBT 2020 Team

Billy Garrett, a former star at DePaul and Chicago’s Morgan Park High School, has agreed to join the ‘House Of Paign’ team

Matthew Stevens

ESPN's Joe Lunardi Projects Illini In Latest Way-Too-Early NCAA Bracket

ESPN's college basketball bracket analyst still likes what he sees from the upcoming 2020-21 Illinois roster.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Recruiting Hot Board: Top DE Targets to Watch For Illinois’ 2021 Class

Since May 1, Illinois football has seen its 2021 commits number rise into double digits and Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you the top names to watch as the momentum continues.

Matthew Stevens

All Signs Point to Illini QB Brandon Peters Being Physically Ready In 2020

Illinois football strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez raved Thursday about the performance of Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters in the team’s voluntary summer workouts.

Matthew Stevens

2020 7-Foot Commit Brandon Lieb on Illinois: 'my dream school for so long'

In an exclusive video interview with Illini Now/Sports Illustrated, Brandon Lieb details his thoughts on committing to Illinois and what he called “my dream school”.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING NEWS: 2020 7-Foot In-State Center Brandon Lieb Commits To Illini

Brandon Lieb, a 2020 7-foot center from Deerfield (Ill.) High School announces his verbal commitment to Illinois less than 24 hours after the Illini staff conducted a Zoom meeting with him.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - June 25, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Fmr. Illini Coach Issues Written Apology To West Virginia Players Accusing Him Of ‘mistreatment and racism’

After being placed on administrative leave by West Virginia University, Vic Koenning issued a written apology posted to social media.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Recruiting Hot Board: Top OT Targets To Watch For Illinois’ 2021 Class

Since May 1, Illinois football has seen its 2021 commits number rise and Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you the top names to watch as the momentum continues.

Matthew Stevens