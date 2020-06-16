IlliniNow
VIDEO: Illini DT Jamal Woods & WR Donny Navarro on Summer Workouts During COVID-19 Epidemic

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois junior defensive tackle Jamal Woods and junior wide receiver Donny Navarro talk to media about some of the precautions being taken during these last few weeks of summer voluntary workouts. 

Woods, who is expected to start at tackle on Lovie Smith's defensive line in the 2020 campaign, played in nine games and started four this past season. The 290-pound lineman from Hueytown, Ala., had 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble. The former three-star prospect had a huge game against then-No. 6 Wisconsin to help Illinois complete arguably the nation's biggest upset 24-23 in Champaign on Oct. 19. 

"This whole thing, COVID-19, has changed a lot of things," Woods said. "We can't do a lot of touching. We're limited to a single-digit number of guys in the weight room together. It's just something we are going to have to adapt to." 

Navarro, who was awarded a scholarship Smith during a team meeting on Nov. 7, 2019, finished last season with 27 receptions, 345 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. The 5-foot-11 receiver had a career-high seven receptions for 49 yards at Michigan State on Nov. 9 (two days after being rewarded with a scholarship) to help Illinois win 37-34 in the biggest comeback in program history. The first career Illini touchdown for Navarro was a 48-yard reception vs. then-No. 6 Wisconsin to help Illinois win 24-23 and complete one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten Conference history. 

"We've been through about two workouts so far and so we're doing a lot of the same things we did last summer," Navarro said. "So it's kind of bringing back (the emotions) of 'oh, we're back so here we go'. We're in smaller groups yes but I like it being with my teammates more than working out by myself."

