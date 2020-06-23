IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illini LB Khalan Tolson Media Zoom Conference

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson met with local reporters over a Zoom video conference Tuesday afternoon. 

The subjects of this 20-minute discussion with the junior linebacker and local reporters included the following...

  • What he's been doing with Illinois football strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez
  • The basics of what the positional and team meetings on Zoom have involved.
  • Tolson's 15-hour drive back to the Champaign, Ill., campus from his hometown of St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • Tolson's music playlist during that drive, his reaction to the 'Black Lives Matter

Tolson, a 6-foot and 220-pound who is expected to challenge for the open starting linebacker position on Lovie Smith's defense this season, played in 11 games with four starts at linebacker during the 2019 campaign. Tolson started those four games last season in place of the injured Butkus Award semifinalist Jake Hansen and finished with 38 tackles, 1.5 TFL, two PBUs, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry on the season.

Tolson, who was a former three-star prospect out of Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Fla., was a stalwart on special teams by leading the Illini in kickoff tackles with four and being third on the team in overall special teams tackles with six.

Tolson's breakout performance in 2019 was the 37-34 comeback victory over Michigan State on Nov. 9, 2019. Inside Spartan Stadium, Tolson had nine tackles, 0.5 TFLs, and one fumble recovery in what turned out to be the biggest comeback in Illinois program history

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Places Fmr. Illini Coach On Administrative Leave

West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. accused behavior his defensive coordinator Vic Koenning of insensitive behavior on Twitter. Koenning coached at Illinois from 2010-11.

Matthew Stevens

Dr. Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Ready At End Of 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci returned to Capitol Hill Tuesday to testify in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to discuss coronavirus.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Releases Latest Rendering Of Baseball Training Center

Illinois released updated renderings of the baseball training center. The project is scheduled for completion by January 2022.

Matthew Stevens

Gov. Pritzker’s Phase 4 Reopening Plan Could Allow For Illini Fans Inside Memorial Stadium

University of Illinois athletics are interpreting the description of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s plan by believing a percentage of fans in the Memorial Stadium will be possible.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - June 23, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Recruiting Hot Board: Top WR Targets to Watch For Illinois’ 2021 Class

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you the top receiver names to watch as the momentum continues.

Matthew Stevens

Cory Bradford Announces He's Out Of Illini’s ‘House Of Paign’ TBT Team

Former Illini great Cory Bradford announces on Twitter that his wife’s pregnancy will force him to miss The Basketball Tournament 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Illini 2021 Commit Luke Goode Impresses In First AAU Action Since COVID-19 Shutdowns

Luke Goode, a four-star 2021 prospect, was able to play in competitive AAU games this past weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Matthew Stevens

Washington Redskins To Retire Jersey Of Former Illini Great Bobby Mitchell

The Washington Redskins announced they will be retiring the jersey number 49 of the late Bobby Mitchell. Mitchell shined at Illinois in football and track.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens