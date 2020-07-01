IlliniNow
Zoom Media Conference With Illini LB Milo Eifler Postponed After His Earlier COVID-19 Tweet

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A single tweet expressing worry over playing football during a current coronavirus pandemic has caused concern among the University of Illinois athletics department.

A few hours before his scheduled Zoom video conference with local media, Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler posted a single tweet publicly wondering why university administrators were still insistent on having the 2020 college football season to start on time.

“I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality how can a team full of 100+ student athletes fully function during a pandemic,” Eifler said on Twitter. “Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student athletes.”

Eifler's tweet was retweeted and commented on by several Illini teammates on Wednesday afternoon. 

In an email sent out by the University of Illinois athletics communication department, Eifler’s Zoom conference with local media was postponed “until a later date”.

“We are postponing Milo Eifler’s Zoom interview until a later date,” a Illinois athletics spokesperson wrote in the mass email to media. “We are taking this time to learn about Milo’s concerns expressed on Twitter.”

Eifler’s concern over the COVID-19 pandemic follows a University of Illinois computer science professor providing some data to CBS Sports on infection rates and death rates regarding the disease.

Illinois professor Dr. Sheldon Jacobson told CBS Sports he expects a “30 percent to 50 percent infection rate of the approximately 13,000 players competing in FBS this season”. Based on his research, he also projects three to seven deaths among those players or supporting staff members due to the virus.

"A few of them could end up in the hospital, and you'll have a small number who could die," Jacobson told CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd. "I don't want to sugar coat it for you. I just want to give you the facts...If everybody comes together under normal circumstances, we'll probably see that kind of outcome."

Eifler, a transfer from Washington, had 12 starts in 13 games last season for Lovie Smith’s Illini defense. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker finished the 2020 campaign with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one pass broken up and one fumble recovery. Eifler, who is a native of Berkeley Calif., had a sack in front of his home state fans on the first defensive play of the game in the 2019 Redbox Bowl loss to California. 

