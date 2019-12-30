Good afternoon from the Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated home office as Illinois (6-6, 4-5 in Big Ten) will end its five-year bowl game drought in the 2019 Redbox Bowl against California (7-5) for a 3 p.m. CST kickoff in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Illinois, which is a 6-point underdog today is again without several injured starters on both sides of the ball. We're a few minutes away from game time.

While you wait for kickoff, here’s the matchup preview for the 2019 Redbox Bowl

California running game vs. Illinois run defense

California has survived several injuries on the offensive line and started six different offensive line combinations this year. Jake Curhan and Valentino Daltoso are starters for the third straight year. Curhan has 37 straight starts at right tackle, while Daltoso has played in 33 games with 32 starts (11 at LT, 11 at LG and 10 at RG). Despite all these changes up front, the Bears (7-5) have stayed committed to a run game to balance out what can be a high octane passing attack. Christopher Brown Jr. has 11 touchdowns in 12 games and scored in five straight prior to Cal’s game vs. Utah. He is sixth in the Pac-12 in total touchdowns. Brown Jr. had 36 carries for 197 yards and a touchdown in his first career start vs. UC Davis, the 20th best rushing performance in school history. However, Brown Jr., has help. Five different players have rushed for 70-plus yards in a game: Brown Jr. (4 times) Marcel Dancy (Washington), Deshawn Collins (USC), Chase Garbers (North Texas, Stanford) and Devon Modster (OSU).

Illinois struggled early on in the season to stop teams from running the ball effectively and finished the season last in the Big Ten Conference in rushing defense. In its last outing versus Northwestern, with several defensive starters out with injuries, Illinois (6-6) allowed the Wildcats to roll up 378 yards on the ground against a pedestrian offensive attack that followed with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald firing his offensive coordinator a day after the win. Pre-game reports suggest linebacker Jake Hansen, who has become one of the biggest takeaway threats in the Big Ten Conference, is inactive to play with his back injury. Hansen leads the nation forced fumbles (seven) and ranks fifth in fumbles recovered (three) behind Illini Stanley Green. Hansen has two more forced fumbles (7) than any other player in the nation not named Chase Young (who has 6) and as many or more as 38 FBS teams. His absence today could be a major factor in whether Illinois’ defense will be able to get off the field.

Edge: California

California passing game vs. Illinois pass defense

California couldn’t welcome back starting quarterback Chase Garbers with a big enough hug. The Bears are 12-2 in career games where Garbers has played more than half the game, including 6-0 this year. In his first road test this season, Garbers had career-highs in passing yards (357), touchdowns (four) and completions (23) in a win at Ole Miss. Garbers had 285 yards passing, 72 yards rushing and two total touchdowns in the rivalry game versus Stanford and Garbers has led the team to game-winning scores on their final drive at both Washington and Stanford.

Devon Modster started vs. Oregon, Oregon State and Washington State. Prior to that, Modster’s last start was in the 2017 Cactus Bowl vs. Kansas State. Modster was the first Bears’ backup QB to start a game due to injury in 79 games. All four quarterbacks on the Cal roster have played this year and Cal has played multiple quarterbacks in five games this year so Lovie Smith’s defense might not want to panic if they see somebody else besides Garbers behind center. The key with Cal’s pass offense is balance. The Bears have had nine different players lead the team in receptions and six different paced the squad in receiving yards. Therefore, the Illini won’t be able to shift its Cover-2 defense toward one side of the field to cut off a primary target for Garbers. In order to slow down this passing attack, Illinois might have to get more aggressive with its blitz package, something Lovie Smith has been reluctant to do this season. Against above-average quarterbacks this season, Illinois has allowed 328 yards to Nebraska’s Taylor Martinez and 308 to Iowa’s Nate Stanley.

Edge: California

Illinois running game vs. California run defense

Illinois senior Reggie Corbin will put on the orange and blue one last time after a storied career with the Illini. Corbin ranks 12th on the Illinois all-time rushing list. Corbin enters the bowl game with 2,320 yards, 165 yards behind 11th-place Howard Griffith (2,485). Corbin’s career 6.4 ypc ranks sixth among active FBS players with at least 2,000 rushing yards and is the second-most for any Illini with at least 2,000 rushing yards (Rashard Mendenhall, 6.5 ypc). Corbin has had 10 scrimmage plays over 50 yards in his career, all coming against Big Ten Conference competition. The senior has two 100-yard games this season (144 vs. EMU and 134 vs. NEB) and six career 100-yard games. The issue is Corbin has been slowed this season and targeted in scouting reports by every opponent. In his last game, he had minus-10 yards on seven carries against Northwestern.

California is going to load the box and prove its fourth-best rushing defense in the Pac 12 Conference is not just a fluke or a soft year for a west coast league. The Cal defense has stopped opponents from generating explosive plays, holding teams to three or fewer 20+ yard plays in seven of 12 games this season: UC Davis (2), Washington (two), North Texas (three), Arizona State (three), Oregon State (three), Washington State (three) and Stanford (three). Illinois will need those big plays in the run game and they’ll have to go through consensus All-American linebacker Evan Weaver to do it. Weaver leads the nation in total tackles (173), solo tackles (95), total tackles per game (14.4) and solo tackles per game (7.9). He has forced three fumbles in 2019, tied for 20th in the NCAA and tied for second in the Pac-12 Conference. Weaver has been invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and is expected to be a draft pick in the middle rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Edge: California

Illinois passing game vs. California pass defense

Illinois welcomes back Brandon Peters but not much else in terms of weapons on the perimeter for him to distribute the ball to. California has allowed only 15 passing touchdowns in 12 games this season, which is third in the Pac-12 Conference and tied for 27th among Football Bowl Subdivision teams. With the announcement that Josh Imatorbhebhe and senior Caleb Reams didn’t make the trip to California for the bowl game, Illinois will dress only two wide receivers who caught more than two passes this season (Donny Navarro and Casey Washington).

Peters’ 17 touchdown passes are the most for an Illini in a season since Nathan Scheelhaase had 21 in 2013. However, he’ll have to start today with a new center after Doug Kramer suffered a season-ending injury against Northwestern. Through 12 games, Kramer was the No. 3 graded Power 5 Conference center and was the No. 6 overall center in FBS with a grade of 79.2. Justin Wilcox’s California defense features a group of seven players in the secondary of its 3-3-5 scheme (senior NB/CB Traveon Beck, redshirt junior CB Camryn Bynum, redshirt senior safety Ashtyn Davis, senior CB/NB Josh Drayden, junior CB Elijah Hicks, senior safety Jaylinn Hawkins, redshirt senior safety Trey Turner) who have started 152 games and played in 297. Cal’s secondary was ranked among the top eight in the nation in the preseason by three different media outlets: Phil Steele (second), Athlon (fourth), Lindy’s (eighth).

Edge: California in a significant way

Special teams

Blake Hayes, the 2019 Big Ten Punter of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten by coaches, media & AP, will need to be very consistent and pin California deep its own territory every time he gets a chance to punt. Hayes’ 44.8-yard average per punt is second in Illini history (45.4 by Steve Weatherford, 2004) and he’s second in the Big Ten and 18th in the nation in punting average. Hayes’ 28 punts inside the 20-yard-line are the most in a season in Illini history. He has 13 punts inside the 10, including six downed on the 1- or 2-yard lines. California’s Greg Thomas and Illinois’ James McCourt both have the same problem. On long kicks, they’re very proficient. On shorter kicks, they’re not accurate at all. Greg Thomas is 11-of-17 on field goals this season, including hitting 6-of-8 field goals from 40 or more yards away. This means he’s 5 of 9 on kicks inside 40 yards. He knocked in a career-long kick of 49 yards against Stanford and connected on the game-winning 17-yard field goal against No. 14/12 Washington with eight seconds remaining.

Edge: Illinois

Intangibles

Illinois has to do two things to win this game. Get turnovers and get career games from little-used players this season based on its inactive list for this game. Takeaways have long been a staple of Lovie Smith defenses. In each of the last three seasons, the Illini defense has created different ways to play “Lovie-ball.” In 2019, the Illini have forced 28 turnovers in 12 games, 12 interceptions and 16 fumbles, ranking third in FBS in turnovers gained. The Illini’s 18 forced fumbles ranks second in FBS. Illinois has forced at least one turnover in every game this season, the third-longest streak in FBS, and forced at least two turnovers in seven of nine Big Ten games. California is one of the most disciplined teams in the nation. Cal had 19 fewer penalties and 102 fewer penalty yards than anyone else in the Pac 12 Conference. They’ve also been through bowl preparations before and have had a plan to get solid work during this month of December. Cal is headed to its third bowl appearance in the last five years and the first back-to-back bowl appearances since the team went to seven straight bowl games between 2003-09. This will be the first time since 2008-09 that Cal has secured both back-to-back winning seasons and bowl game appearances.

PREDICTION

California 28, Illinois 14

Uniform update: Illinois will be in white helmets with the orange block 'I', orange jerseys with blue numbers and orange pants. California will be in white jerseys, blue helmets and white pants.

Injury Update: Illinois officials have announced the inactive players for this Redbox Bowl.

Out vs. California

DB Adams

LB DeGroot

LB Hansen

WR Holmes

WR Imatorbhebhe

C Kramer

WR Reams

Previously announced as out for the season

DB Beason

WR Carter

RB Epstein

DB Knight

DL Roundtree

WR Sidney

WR Smalling

DB Wyatt

FIRST QUARTER

13:34 left in 1st: No score - Illinois gets a sack on the first play but Garbers converts a third-and-long down the middle of the field against the Illini Cover-2 defense.

12:53 left in 1st: No score - Illinois brings pressure with six rushers and forces an incompletion and a penalty to get off the field.