ILLINI GAMEDAY Live Blog: Welcome to Senior Day in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Good afternoon from Memorial Stadium as Illinois (6-5, 4-4 in Big Ten) hosts Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) for an 11 a.m. kickoff. Illinois, which is a 8-point home favorite but is without several injured starters on both sides of the ball. We're a few hours away from game time with weather conditions via Weather.com in Champaign calling for temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s high wind gusts and constant rain throughout the game.

Date/time: Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. CST

Location: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

Surface: FieldTurf

Capacity: 60,670

Schedule/records: Illinois 6-5 overall, 4-4 Big Ten, 4-8 in 2018 (2-7 in Big Ten); Northwestern 2-9 overall, 0-8 in Big Ten, 9-4 (8-1 in Big Ten) in 2018.

Series notes: Saturday’s game will be the 113th meeting between Illinois and Northwestern. Illinois leads the all-time series 55-52-5. Illinois is 27-30-1 when playing the Wildcats in the Illini’s Big Ten finale. Illinois’ last win in the series was a 47-33 victory in Evanston in 2014. The Illini used 291 yards rushing to reclaim the Land of Lincoln Trophy and with a 47-33 win over Northwestern in the 2014 regular-season finale. Illinois forced five turnovers - three interceptions and two fumbles - and held the Wildcats to 62 yards in the first half. The Fighting Illini and Wildcats played for the “Sweet Sioux” Tomahawk from 1947-2008. Illinois led the traditional trophy series by a 32-28-2 mark, but Northwestern won the final meeting for the Tomahawk with its 27-10 win in 2008. The Tomahawk was retired following the 2008 season.

TV: BTN

Current line: Illinois by 8

Uniform update: Illinois will be in orange helmets with the blue block 'I', blue jerseys with orange numbers and orange pants. Northwestern will be in the all Storm Trooper look today with white helmets, white jerseys with purple letters and white pants.

Injury Update: Illinois will be without several starters today including DB Tony Adams, LB Dawson DeGroot, LB Jake Hansen, WR Jordan Holmes, WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, DL Marc Mondesir, RB Jakari Norwood, QB Brandon Peters, WR Carlos Sandy, DL Jamal Woods.

Illinois wins the toss and defers. Northwestern will start with the football today against Lovie Smith's defense.

FIRST QUARTER

Andrew Marty gets the start for Northwestern - his first career start.

12:24 left in 1st: No score - Northwestern with short passes and perimeter runs are moving the chains (two first downs). Illinois doing a little better job at setting the perimeter edge but will need to watch Marty in the run game.

11:26 left in 1st: No score - Northwestern forced to punt after Illinois takes a timeout and shows a bunch of new, unique defensive formations including what looked like a 6-1-4 on a second-down play.

10:05 left in 1st: No score - Illinois goes three-and-out after two east-and-west runs by Reggie Corbin and a rollout that is underthrown by Matt Robinson. My best guess is Fitzgerald is going to make Matt Robinson and his right arm beat them.