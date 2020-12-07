"We know what we’re going to do": Lovie Mum on Illini Starting QB Role vs. No. 15 Northwestern

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith refused to comment on the starting quarterback position for the rivalry game at No. 15 Northwestern this weekend.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Lovie Smith was given every opportunity to utter the words he seemingly loves to repeat when asked.

However, when pressed by local and statewide media including Illini Now/Sports Illustrated in his Monday media conference, Smith refused to say the five words that have become commonplace when Brandon Peters has been healthy to play. No, the sentence “Brandon is our starting quarterback” was not said.

“Maybe I should answer it this way, how do you think I’m going to answer that question? I thought we knew each other a little better than that. We’ve been hanging up with each other for a few weeks now,” Smith said.

“We know what we’re going to do at the quarterback position. No, we’re not going to talk about it right now like no one else does. Can’t wait to put that up on display this Saturday in Evanston.” - Illinois head coach Lovie Smith.

Smith’s comments should certainly not be interpreted to mean Peters will be benched at No. 15 Northwestern Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) for the first time since arriving at Illinois as a graduate transfer in August 2019 and immediately earning the starting role.

Illinois officials did not make either Peters or backup Isaiah Williams available to the media following Saturday's loss to Iowa or Monday.

Illinois (2-4) played this mystery cat-and-mouse game throughout the week Peters was medically cleared to play at Nebraska and following a 21-day quarantine after he tested positive for the coronavirus. During that week, Smith was also coy with the media and Peters finished that 41-23 win over the Cornhuskers completing 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 36 yards and a score.

In fact, Illinois opened its first offensive play in that game against Nebraska with Peters behind center and Williams lined up at wide receiver. Williams would complete that win with 14 yards rushing on three carries but did not attempt a pass.

Following that 18-point victory at Nebraska, Smith couldn’t wait to tell the media the following Monday that Peters would be the starting quarterback for a matchup against then-No. 3 Ohio State but that game would be canceled due to the Buckeyes COVID-19 outbreak throughout the week.

Following a disappointing final three quarters for the Illini in a 35-21 loss to No. 19 Iowa last weekend that included a roller coaster ride performance for the Illini passing game under Peters and a late spark by Williams in the final two drives, Smith isn’t giving details to the position this week.

“I’d like to go over our game plan but I think you can understand why I can’t really get into all that but we feel like there’s a place for Isaiah to give us a spark,” Smith said. “Show up Saturday, you’ll see.”

Peters began Saturday 8 of 8 through the air for 101 yards and two touchdown strikes. Peters would see just 15 more yards through the air and would suffer seven straight incompletions following his 8 for 8 start. Williams finished with 121 total yards (83 passing, 38 rushing) and a 29-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Sandy when the game was already completely out of reach.

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith suggested Monday he wasn’t disappointed in the performance of either of his signal callers but felt the other 10 players around the quarterback position failed Peters during the point where the Illini stalled and saw Iowa maintain control with 35 unanswered points.

“It wasn’t necessarily Brandon’s fault and that’s what I told him because I thought we might able to get Isaiah on the perimeter because that seemed to be where we could attack (Iowa) a little bit easier,” Rod Smith said. “I’m not disappointed in Brandon Peters at all. I thought (Peters) started off the game really well but every quarterback needs help.”

Northwestern (5-1) has been led by its defense that leads the Big Ten Conference in opposing quarterback rating, opposing yards per attempt (5.5) and second in the league in interceptions with 11.

“They play extremely hard and they’re exceptionally sound. They don’t make mistakes,” Rod Smith said. “They don’t beat themselves and they’re never out of position. Of course, they’re well coached. That’s three quarters of it to be honest with you.”

Illinois has lost six straight to Northwestern and Illini head coach Lovie Smith is 0-4 all-time against the in-state rival. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is 10-4 against Illinois since taking over at Northwestern in 2006. Northwestern clinched the Big Ten West Division championship for the second time in three years this week after its game against Minnesota was canceled. This would be the fourth time in six years that the Wildcats would finish the season in the Associated Press Top 25.