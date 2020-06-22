IlliniNow
VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- In this edition of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' video, publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Here is the news topic Stevens hits on for Fighting Illini fans:

1. COLUMN: Simeon Rice Should Easily Get Call From CFB Hall of Fame: Stevens discusses his column on why former Illinois great LB/DE Simeon Rice should be an easy decision for the National Football Foundation and the astounding numbers he put up in his four-year career with the Fighting Illini program. 

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced Tuesday the names on the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including two former Illinois players. Illini defensive greats Moe Gardner and Rice are among the 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision

Rice is the all-time leader at Illinois in the Big Ten Conference in sacks with 44.5. Rice leads that statistical category among all Illinois players by 21.5 sacks. If one of the most coveted in-state recruits in Illinois football history had never played a down in 1994, which was the season he set the school’s single-season sack record, he’d still be Illinois’ all-time sack leader by 5.5. 

maxresdefault
Simeon Rice (97) is the all-time leader at Illinois in the Big Ten Conference in sacks with 44.5.Photo courtesy of Fighting Illini athletics department

Rice holds the school's single-season and career record tackles for loss with 23 and 69. Rice also leads that all-time record too with 13. In 1994, Rice led the Illini with six passes broken up (a stat normally reserved and led by defensive backs after the pass cross the line-of-scrimmage) with six. 

Rice had with 122 sacks (20th on the NFL’s all-time list), 25 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and five interceptions in a 12-year career in the National Football League. 

Comments

Football

