Looking Ahead: How Illinois Football's Next Five Opponents Fared in Week 3

With Indiana up next and USC on deck, how did the Illini's upcoming foes fare against their own competition last week?

Sep 12, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks along the sideline during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 9 Illinois continues to take care of business. Through three games, the Illini remain undefeated after turning in an impressive 38-0 performance against Western Michigan. 

The offense appears to (mostly) be firing on all cylinders, while the defense looks fantastic. But Illinois’ ability to maintain its momentum on both sides of the ball will be tested next Saturday on the road against No. 19 Indiana in both squads' Big Ten openers.

Here’s a look at how Indiana looked in Week 3, along with the Illini’s following four opponents:

Indiana

Sep 12, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver LeBron Bond (6) catches a pass during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

How the Hoosiers looked in Week 3 

In a word: fantastic. Sure, any matchup against an FCS opponent should be a cakewalk for a high-major program, but what Indiana did to Indiana State was almost fathomable.

The Hoosiers defense allowed just 77 total yards for the game. On the flip side, the well-oiled machine that is Indiana's offense went for 680 yards, including 270 yards (on 19-for-20 passing) and six total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) from quarterback Fernando Mendoza en route to a 73-0 victory.

USC

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

How the Trojans looked in Week 3

On Sunday, USC entered the AP poll for the first time in 2025, debuting at No. 25. But that development is a bit of a head-scratcher, as the Trojans hardly put together an encouraging performance with a so-so 33-17 victory over Purdue.

Allowing 357 yards to the lowly Boilermakers is certainly a disappointment from the Trojans defense, but it’s worth noting they did force three turnovers. And, all things considered, any double-digit road victory over a Big Ten squad is an accomplishment of sorts – even if it's against Purdue.

Purdue

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Arhmad Branch (6) catches a pass during the second half against the USC Trojans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

How the Boilermakers looked in Week 3

As for Purdue, although a double-digit loss at home is never a plus, there were some positive flashes. Quarterback Ryan Browne is a problem for opposing defenses with his dual-threat ability, but the Boilermakers need to do a better job of protecting him (and, at the same time, he needs to make better decisions).

The defense wasn’t fantastic, but it did hold arguably the nation’s most potent offense to just two touchdowns (USC made four field goals, and the defense had a pick-six).

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How the Buckeyes looked in Week 3

Finally, the nation’s No. 1 team showed it's not entirely invincible. Ohio State may have knocked off Ohio by a score of 37-9, but the Buckeyes held just a 10-point lead at the break, and were far from dominant through two quarters.

But then, of course, Ohio State hit its stride in the second half, stifling Ohio’s offense while slicing up its defense via the run and pass. The Buckeyes again outgained their opponent by a ridiculous margin (573 yards to 181), but quarterback Julian Sayin did throw two picks, as his accuracy has quickly become a potential cause for concern.

Washington

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Washington Huskies safety Vincent Holmes (27) and linebacker Xe'ree Alexander (10) follow behind Boston. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

How the Huskies looked in Week 3

**Washington was on a bye this past week, so we’ll go back to Week 2 for a glimpse at what the Huskies have to offer on the field. 

First things first: Jonah Coleman is a problem. A massive one. Washington’s lead back scampered for 111 yards and five touchdowns on just 15 carries in a 70-10 win over UC Davis. And although he’s the leader of the Huskies’ running back corps, he’s not the only piece – evident in Washington’s monstrous 324-yard, eight-touchdown performance on the ground.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is no slouch himself – and nor is the Washington defense. Moral of the story: Week 9 will likely represent a challenge for Illinois that, for now, is being slept on.

