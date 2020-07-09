IlliniNow
REPORTS: Big Ten To Announce Conference-Only Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Big Ten Conference reportedly will announce its 14 member schools will only play games within its own league for the upcoming 2020 season.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic was the first to report this news. According to multiple news outlets, league officials will be announcing a football schedule that excludes all non-conference games for Big Ten schools. This announcement will come less than 24 hours after the Ivy League announced they will be postponing all its upcoming fall sports due to health and safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. 

Illinois was slated to open its 2020 schedule with a trio of home non-conference games against Illinois State, Connecticut and Bowling Green before being slated to open Big Ten play at Rutgers on Oct. 3. The Illini were also slated to open its 2020 campaign on Big Ten Network on a Friday night, Sept. 4, to host in-state Football Bowl Subdivision opponent Illinois State.

This story will be updated soon. 

Feliz Showing Impressive Two-Way Play Familiar To Illini Fans In TBT Debut

As skillful as he’s been with the basketball in his hands, Andres Feliz has been defined on the defensive end in House Of Paign’s first two TBT wins.

Matthew Stevens

Is Illinois Basketball Still Trying To Recruit A Transfer For The 2020-21 Season?

Despite not having a guaranteed scholarship to offer for the upcoming season, Illinois reportedly is still attacking the transfer market for a forward.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 9, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Live Blog: FINAL - House Of Paign 76, Carmen's Crew 68

The mostly Illinois alumni team 'House of Paign' takes on the defending champions, top seed and host 'Carmen's Crew' in the Round-of-16 game of the TBT 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Matthew Stevens

by

illinidawg

POST-GAME VIDEO: Stevens & Gulick Break Down House Of Paign's Upset Win

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens and Buckeyes Now/Sports Illustrated Brendan Gulick break down House Of Paign's 76-68 victory over Carmen's Crew in TBT 2020.

Matthew Stevens

‘I’ve been doing that my whole life’: Vinales Guides House Of Paign To Massive TBT Upset Win

Kyle Vinales, who is likely unknown to Illinois basketball fans before the start of The Basketball Tournament, endears himself to Illini faithful during a Round of 16 upset win over Carmen’s Crew.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Coaches Hope New 2021 Commit Kalen Villanueva Can Become Unknown Gem LB

Kalen Villanueva has gone from a 150-pound unknown athlete to the 12th verbal commit of Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class, who now stands 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds.

Matthew Stevens

Pro Football Focus Ranks Illini Returning OL As Big Ten’s Best

Illinois’ returning offensive line scored the highest overall grade by Pro Football Focus of any returning unit in the Big Ten Conference this season.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 8, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

From Age To Preexisting Conditions, COVID-19 Forcing New Safety Tactics For College Football Coaches

From Nick Saban to Lovie Smith to James Franklin, college football coaches are scrambling to deal with different COVID-19 protocols.

Matthew Stevens