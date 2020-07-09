REPORTS: Big Ten To Announce Conference-Only Football Schedule For 2020 Season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Big Ten Conference reportedly will announce its 14 member schools will only play games within its own league for the upcoming 2020 season.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic was the first to report this news. According to multiple news outlets, league officials will be announcing a football schedule that excludes all non-conference games for Big Ten schools. This announcement will come less than 24 hours after the Ivy League announced they will be postponing all its upcoming fall sports due to health and safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Illinois was slated to open its 2020 schedule with a trio of home non-conference games against Illinois State, Connecticut and Bowling Green before being slated to open Big Ten play at Rutgers on Oct. 3. The Illini were also slated to open its 2020 campaign on Big Ten Network on a Friday night, Sept. 4, to host in-state Football Bowl Subdivision opponent Illinois State.

This story will be updated soon.