VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 14, 2020

Matthew Stevens

IlliniNow/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens talks about how Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive players in college football. 

An Illinois player has never previously won the Bednarik Award. The Illini do have a history of producing nationally elite linebackers going back to Dick Butkus and in two straight years (1993 and 1994) had four linebackers earn All-Big Ten selections (Dana Howard, Simeon Rice, Kevin Hardy and John Holecek). 

Hansen, who is expected to slide in at middle linebacker on Lovie Smith’s defense this season for the Illini, was a third-team selection by Athlon’s after the 2019 Butkus Award semifinalist had 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries despite missing four games due to injury.

At one point last season, Hansen leads the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranks second in the country with three fumble recoveries. He is the No. 11 graded linebacker in the nation by Pro Football Focus (81.1) and No. 6 in Power-5. Hansen had one of his best games in Orange & Blue during the Illini's 24-23 upset over No. 6 Wisconsin that sparked Illinois' current three-game winning streak. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after two forced fumbles against the Badgers led Illinois to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history.

One other note: The commitment announcement of linebacker Dylan Hazell certainly didn't go as planned for Illinois as the 2021 Texas three-star prospect selected Wake Forest over the Illini despite Illinois linebacker Miles Smith being the first Power Five Conference coach to offer him a scholarship. 

