IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 2, 2020

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens focuses on the story of Illinois senior-to-be linebacker Milo Eifler.

When asked if he would feel comfortable starting the 2020 season with the current safety protocols in place, Eifler responded with a question of his own. 

"Do we have a vaccine?" Eifler asked with a smile. "I don't know. The football player in me wants to put on pads right now. Just leaving the house to go to the grocery store, I know everyone has been a little bit scared about 'What if I go eat with my friend on Friday in an outdoor-seated restaurant?' You want to do those things but in the back of your head you're like, 'Dang, I don't know. Is it right?'" 

The projected starting linebacker may consider taking a pass on the 2020 season if plans proceeded without a vaccine being available and distributed. 

"I don't know. That's kind of why I started this and [an Illinois athletics spokesperson] asked me if I wanted to talk [to media] today and I said, 'Hell yeah'," Eifler said. "If there was a vaccine? Of course, [if there was a vaccine] all college football players would be like, 'Put me in right now'. In the back of your head, you're like ,'There's no vaccine, there's no way to, there's quarantining and after the quarantining, I guess I'm okay so I won't catch the virus again.' But then there's long-term effects. There's always this back and forth, you know what I'm saying? From the bottom of my heart, I love football. I want to play with my guys...all of that coming from an athlete. But then, coming from the personal side, there's questions like, 'What if I catch it and I can't go see my parents anymore?' That's kind of where I'm at right now." 

A single tweet expressing worry over playing football during a current coronavirus pandemic has caused concern among the University of Illinois athletics department.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COLUMN: Illini LB Milo Eifler Is Trying To Tell Us Something - Will We Listen?

Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler expresses legit concern about playing football during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Stevens

Illini LB Milo Eifler On His Concerns Playing During A COVID-19 Pandemic: 'We're not superheroes'

Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler expressed concern about playing football during the COVID-19 pandemic and his Zoom media conference was postponed by Illini athletics.

Matthew Stevens

REPORT: Illini 2020 Football Opener vs. Illinois State Still On As Scheduled

Illinois State athletics director Larry Lyons told the Bloomington (Ill.) Pantagraph that his conversations with Illinois officials about the 2020 opener have all involved fans in the stands.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 1, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Interested in 2021 OL Toby Wilson, Son Of Ohio State Offensive Coordinator

Illinois has begun to look toward the son of a current Big Ten Conference coach to possibly replenish its interior offensive line.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Basketball 2020 Scholarship Player Positional Guide

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you an in-depth look at the basketball scholarship situation broken down by year.

Matthew Stevens

Analysis: Forde’s Realignment Plan Leaves Illini Basketball Without Any Identity

Illinois basketball would likely remain competitive in Pat Forde’s realignment plan but like Syracuse to the ACC, it would be without any program identity.

Matthew Stevens

He's Back: Illini Coach Lovie Smith Returns To Practice Facility

Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith made his first public return to Smith Family Football Facility since the university campus was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Stevens

Booster Gift Allows Illini Athletics To Take Over Stone Creek Golf Club

The Illinois athletics department has obtained and will operate Stone Creek Golf Club for the purpose of turning it into the home course for the Illini men’s and women’s golf programs.

Matthew Stevens

State’s Best 2021 Punter & Kicker Prospect Receiving Constant Illini Interest

Collyn Hopkins, one of the nation's best punter and kicker prospect, being recruited heavily by Illinois special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky.

Matthew Stevens