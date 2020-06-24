IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - June 24, 2020

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- In this edition of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' video, publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Here is the news topic Stevens hits on for Fighting Illini fans:

1. Gov. Pritzker’s Phase 4 Reopening Plan Could Allow Illini Fans Inside Memorial Stadium: Stevens details how Governor J.B. Pritzker's plan to reopen the state of Illinois more by Friday is being interpreted to allow over 12,000 fans inside Memorial Stadium for the 2020 football season. Based on the new regulations for phase four of the "Restore Illinois" plan, athletics officials at University of Illinois are more than hopeful to have football fans in the stands.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration released safety guidance for the state’s next phase of reopening Monday afternoon. Part of those guidelines included a line what they're calling “outdoor seated spectator events”, which has athletics officials inside the University of Illinois thinking fans at football games inside Memorial Stadium is possible.

“At first blush, that seems to be what it says,” a source inside the U of I athletics department said. “We’re still taking a closer look at the guidelines and comparing them to plans we were already talking about.”

According to Pritzker’s plan for phase four of the state’s reopening plan, which also allows indoor restaurant services, gyms and museums to open with capacity limits beginning possibly Friday, outdoor spectator sports can resume with no more than 20 percent of seating capacity.

2. West Virginia Places Fmr. Illini Coach On Administrative Leave After Accusations Of ‘mistreatment and racism’: West Virginia University has placed defensive coordinator Vic Koenning on administrative leave Tuesday following a football player has taken to Twitter to accuse his Koenning, who coached at Illinois over nine years ago, of inappropriate behavior.

West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr., called for “a change in our program,” Tuesday in a long social media post detailing what he considered inappropriate language and insensitive behavior from the Mountaineers defensive coordinator.

3. Illini Football Recruiting 2021 Hot Board: The Illini will likely have four starting seniors and a rising junior (Kendrick Green) already drawing interest from National Football League scouts and it is because of this five-man combination that those inside the Illinois program are excited about the possibility of a breakout year for an offense led by senior quarterback Brandon Peters. Illini Now/Sports Illustrated wanted to take a look at the inside spots, which features one of the top commitments of Illinois’ 2020 class in Brody Wisecarver and arguably the Illini’s best chance at securing a solid in-state recruit.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illini Recruiting Hot Board: Top OG/C Targets To Watch For Illinois’ 2021 Class

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you the top receiver names to watch as the momentum continues.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini LB Khalan Tolson Media Zoom Conference

Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson met with local reporters over a Zoom video conference Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew Stevens

West Virginia Places Fmr. Illini Coach On Administrative Leave

West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. accused behavior his defensive coordinator Vic Koenning of insensitive behavior on Twitter. Koenning coached at Illinois from 2010-11.

Matthew Stevens

Dr. Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Ready At End Of 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci returned to Capitol Hill Tuesday to testify in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to discuss coronavirus.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Releases Latest Rendering Of Baseball Training Center

Illinois released updated renderings of the baseball training center. The project is scheduled for completion by January 2022.

Matthew Stevens

Gov. Pritzker’s Phase 4 Reopening Plan Could Allow For Illini Fans Inside Memorial Stadium

University of Illinois athletics are interpreting the description of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s plan by believing a percentage of fans in the Memorial Stadium will be possible.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - June 23, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Recruiting Hot Board: Top WR Targets to Watch For Illinois’ 2021 Class

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you the top receiver names to watch as the momentum continues.

Matthew Stevens

Cory Bradford Announces He's Out Of Illini’s ‘House Of Paign’ TBT Team

Former Illini great Cory Bradford announces on Twitter that his wife’s pregnancy will force him to miss The Basketball Tournament 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Illini 2021 Commit Luke Goode Impresses In First AAU Action Since COVID-19 Shutdowns

Luke Goode, a four-star 2021 prospect, was able to play in competitive AAU games this past weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Matthew Stevens