VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesdays With Wagner - Hosted By Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner

Matthew Stevens

It may not be Wednesday but the video podcast segment continues after a very busy middle of the week involving University of Illinois sports. Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit the big topics involving Illinois sports. 

The topics Stevens and Wagner hit on for this debut edition are:

  • Our take on Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler and everything that happened on Twitter and the senior of the Illini football said about COVID-19 concerns he still had about playing football. Stevens and Wagner talk about what Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman, head football coach Lovie Smith and Illini fans must be thinking following Eifler's comments as they've authorized football and men's basketball athletes back on campus in June. 
  • Finally, Stevens and Wagner discuss the TBT 2020 and the 'House Of Paign' team that gives Illinois fans something to cheer for. 
Where Is Illini LB Milo Eifler Getting His COVID-19 Info? A Cal-Berkeley Public Health Expert He Calls ‘Mom’

Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler COVID-19 concerns coming from a public health expert in his home state of California. He calls her 'mom'.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 2, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Illini LB Milo Eifler Is Trying To Tell Us Something - Will We Listen?

Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler expresses legit concern about playing football during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Stevens

Illini LB Milo Eifler On His Concerns Playing During A COVID-19 Pandemic: 'We're not superheroes'

Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler expressed concern about playing football during the COVID-19 pandemic and his Zoom media conference was postponed by Illini athletics.

Matthew Stevens

REPORT: Illini 2020 Football Opener vs. Illinois State Still On As Scheduled

Illinois State athletics director Larry Lyons told the Bloomington (Ill.) Pantagraph that his conversations with Illinois officials about the 2020 opener have all involved fans in the stands.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 1, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Interested in 2021 OL Toby Wilson, Son Of Ohio State Offensive Coordinator

Illinois has begun to look toward the son of a current Big Ten Conference coach to possibly replenish its interior offensive line.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Basketball 2020 Scholarship Player Positional Guide

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you an in-depth look at the basketball scholarship situation broken down by year.

Matthew Stevens

Analysis: Forde’s Realignment Plan Leaves Illini Basketball Without Any Identity

Illinois basketball would likely remain competitive in Pat Forde’s realignment plan but like Syracuse to the ACC, it would be without any program identity.

Matthew Stevens

He's Back: Illini Coach Lovie Smith Returns To Practice Facility

Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith made his first public return to Smith Family Football Facility since the university campus was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Stevens