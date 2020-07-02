VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesdays With Wagner - Hosted By Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner
Matthew Stevens
It may not be Wednesday but the video podcast segment continues after a very busy middle of the week involving University of Illinois sports. Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit the big topics involving Illinois sports.
The topics Stevens and Wagner hit on for this debut edition are:
- Our take on Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler and everything that happened on Twitter and the senior of the Illini football said about COVID-19 concerns he still had about playing football. Stevens and Wagner talk about what Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman, head football coach Lovie Smith and Illini fans must be thinking following Eifler's comments as they've authorized football and men's basketball athletes back on campus in June.
- Finally, Stevens and Wagner discuss the TBT 2020 and the 'House Of Paign' team that gives Illinois fans something to cheer for.