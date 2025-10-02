Illinois Football Offers Three-Star Offensive Lineman Luke Injaychock
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has prioritized offensive line play since he got to Champaign in 2021, and nearly five years later, that hasn't changed. Last week, Lincoln-Way East star offensive lineman Mason Halliman included Illinois in his top five choices, and on Wednesday the Illini offered three-star offensive lineman Luke Injaychock out of Nazareth Academy (La Grange, Illinois).
Who is Luke Injaychock?
Injaychock is the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the state of Illinois for the 2027 graduating class, per his Twitter account, and is currently listed as a three-star prospect, per 247Sports.
Last year he won a state championship as a two-way sophomore lineman at Nazareth, which looks like the team to beat again this year in Class 5A in Illinois. So far this season, the Roadrunners are 4-1, with their only loss coming to arguably the best team in the state in Mt. Carmel (Chicago).
Injaychok put together a pretty impressive tape last year and is a can't-miss player (literally and figuratively). The junior stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs around 285 pounds.
Which other schools are in the running?
Injaychock currently has 15 scholarship offers, per 247Sports, including three from Big Ten schools – Northwestern, Ohio State and Minnesota – as well as Iowa State and Louisville, among others.
Illinois surely wants to get Injaychock onto campus as soon as possible, and there's no time like the present: The Illini will be hosting a large contingent of prospects for the Oct. 11 Ohio State game, and adding Injaychock to the guest list would be ideal for the program.
How Injaychock can help Illinois
Injaychock could very well play as a freshman or sophomore, but with Illinois' recruiting classes getting better and better each year, that's not a guarantee. Then again, that isn't necessarily the goal.
There is no such thing as too much depth, especially on the offensive line, and even if Injaychock doesn't start or emerge as a backup right away, he would likely have long-term value for the Illini. Given his frame and his production at his current age and level, the Illini are as qualified as any college football program to develop Injaychock and help him tap into his full potential.
Where will Injaychok land?
Hard to say, considering he is only a junior. But we'll call it: either Ohio State or Illinois. How does a recruit say no to the reigning champs and current No. 1 team in college football? Undoubtedly, that's what the Buckeyes will be asking. But if Injaychock values in-state ties, a college that's closer to home and possibly carving out a starting role sooner, Illinois makes a lot of sense.