IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Lovie: Illini DB Marquez Beason Not Yet 100 Percent; Will Be Slowly Worked Into Preseason Practices

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Marquez Beason is active for the first two days of preseason practice but isn’t yet 100 percent healthy, according to Illinois head coach Lovie Smith.

Smith confirmed Friday, following the second day of preseason practices, that the redshirt freshman is still dealing with undisclosed injuries and won’t likely be activated for all full-contact practices that are slated to begin Saturday.

Beason, a consensus four-star 2019 prospect, suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp last August that would require surgery to repair. The 5-foot-11 and 195 pound defensive back was the highest-ranked Illini recruit since 2009, ranking No. 91 in the nation by ESPN.com, No. 99 by 247Sports.com and No. 108 by Rivals.com when he signed with Illinois during the early period of Dec. 2018. The 2019 Under Armor All-American led Duncanville (Texas) High School to the 2018 6A Division 1 state title runner-up finish at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and a 14-1 record. Beason chose the Illini program over scholarship offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Southern California and Wisconsin

“As far as what we expect from him eventually, it’s for him to become a great player,” Smith said Friday following the Illini’s second preseason practice. “He’s got all the tools to become a great player, not good, a great player. Nothing has changed. He was impressive in training camp last year before he went down with an injury and he’s bigger, stronger, knows the game a lot better so eventually that’s what we’re going to get from him.”

Smith said Friday Beason still won’t be on “an everyday practice routine” but the Illini fifth-year head coach is hopeful he can contribute as a redshirt freshman to the depth of the Illini’s defensive backfield in this 2020 campaign. Beason was expected this season to compete for playing time at nickel cornerback or the open safety spot as the Illini return three members of their secondary (senior cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Tony Adams along with junior safety Syndey Brown).

The Illini have less than a month to prepare for a scheduled season opener on Thursday night Sept. 3 against Big Ten defending champion Ohio State, who was ranked No. 2 in the preseason USA Today Coaches poll released Thursday morning.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith Talks Day 2 of Preseason Practice

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith took media questions via Zoom video conferencing following the second day of preseason practices.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Still Waiting On A Few Late Arrivals To Preseason Football Practice

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith says his staff is still waiting on a few players to arrive on campus for preseason practice.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois OT Alex Palczewski After Preseason Practice No. 1

Illinois senior OT Alex Palczewski was asked Thursday which 2020 game he's most excited for. He immediately put up one finger - "Game number one".

Matthew Stevens

Illini’s Worst Kept Secret: Jake Hansen Is The New Middle Linebacker

After teasing the positional move throughout the summer months, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith announced Thursday he’s giving the middle linebacker spot to Jake Hansen.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith After 1st Day Of Preseason Practice

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith speaks to reporters following the first day of the Illini's preseason practice on Aug. 6, 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Football Agrees To Play FCS Illinois State in 2028 Opener

After getting their 2020 opener cancelled to the Big Ten’s coronavirus policy, Illinois announces it has agreed to play Illinois State in eight years.

Matthew Stevens

Illini AD On 2020 Football Decisions Being Money Driven: “That’s not what this is really about”

Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman takes issue with the narrative that playing college football in the fall is completely a decision based on economics.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Adds 27-Year-Old Australian Punter to Its Roster

Illinois announces the addition of 27-year-old Australian punter Hugh Robertson to its official roster. Robertson will be on scholarship for the 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens

Louisville Transfer DB TreSean Smith & JUCO LB signee Lavar Gardner Not On Illini’s 2020 Roster

Neither Louisville neither transfer safety TreSean Smith nor linebacker Lavar Gardner reported to campus for the first day of training camp.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Football Adds Penn State As Its Additional Big Ten Game In 2020

For the eighth in the decade, Illinois will play Penn State as the Big Ten’s new 2020 schedule adds the Nittany Lions in Champaign for the Illini’s season finale.

Matthew Stevens