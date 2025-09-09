Illinois Football Recruiting Buzz: A Busy Weekend of Prospect Visits Ahead
As Illinois football turns the page to Week 3, the spotlight shifts to Saturday night’s home showdown against Western Michigan (6 p.m. CT, FS1). While coach Bret Bielema’s squad looks to stay sharp under the lights at Memorial Stadium, the groundwork for future Illini success continues to be built on high school fields across the country.
In this space, we’ll track the next wave of Illinois talent – from recruits making noise under the Friday night lights to those making the trip to Champaign. We’ll keep you updated on the latest stats, standout performances and storylines from prospects who could soon be wearing orange and blue, as well as visitors getting an experience at Memorial Stadium. With the high school season in full swing, momentum on the recruiting trail is building fast. We’ll make sure you’re up to speed every step of the way.
Jacob Alexander: 2026 defensive line commit
Future Illini defensive lineman Jacob Alexander put together a dominant performance in his second game of the season. He all but set up camp in the opponent's backfield, creating near-constant pressure on the quarterback while also holding his ground against the run. Early on, Alexander is showing the tools and motor that suggest he could develop into the next great pass rusher to come out of Champaign.
Jacob Eberhart: 2026 safety commit
Jacob Eberhart continues to make noise at receiver for Kirkwood, even while remaining committed to Illinois as a safety. His playmaking ability on offense has been undeniable, and if he keeps producing at this level, it could spark a compelling case for the versatile athlete to see snaps on both sides of the ball once he arrives in Champaign. Eberhart also reminded everyone of his defensive chops, delivering a big sack to force a turnover on downs and showcase the disruptive impact he brings to the secondary.
Nelsyn Wheeler: 2026 running back commit
2026 running back commit Nelsyn Wheeler made a statement last week, breaking free for a 99-yard touchdown run against rival Millard West. In the process, he tied a Nebraska state record, showcasing his elite speed and explosive burst – the same tools that Illini fans can look forward to seeing help him terrorize Big Ten defenses in the years to come.
Jonah Were: 2026 defensive line target
Caleb Offner: 2026 offensive line target
It’s shaping up to be an important weekend in Champaign for Illinois on the recruiting trail, as Bret Bielema and his staff look to continue building in the trenches. Among the visitors is 2026 defensive line prospect Jonah Were, a rising name who has drawn multiple offers this summer and continues to see his stock climb. Joining him is 2026 offensive line target Caleb Offner, a powerful blocker whose size and toughness up front fit the Illini blueprint.
Donald Collier: 2027 athlete target
Keon Allen: 2027 running back target
Also set to make the trip are a pair of 2027 in-state standouts. Athlete Donald Collier of East St. Louis has already built a reputation as a versatile playmaker who can impact the game in multiple ways. He’ll be joined by running back target Keon Allen, from Metamora, a physical ball carrier with the speed and power to fit seamlessly into Illinois’ ground-and-pound identity. Together, they highlight the Illini’s continued push to lock down top talent from within the state.
Marion Persich: 2028 quarterback target
Oscar Sloan: 2028 quarterback target
The Illini staff will also get a look at two intriguing 2028 quarterback prospects. Oscar Sloan, out of Indiana, already holds a couple of high-major offers and is regarded as one of the top young signal callers in the Midwest. Joining him is Marion Persich from La Salle, Illinois, a developing in-state passer who adds another layer to Illinois’ early quarterback evaluations.
Cam Thomas: 2026 linebacker commit
Aaron Stewart: 2026 running back commit
Kamden Lopati: 2027 quarterback commit
Several future Illini commits are set to experience their new home for some of the biggest weekends of the season in Champaign. Cam Thomas, a 2026 linebacker pledge, will be on campus for both the USC and Ohio State matchups, soaking in the atmosphere of two marquee showdowns. He’ll be joined for the USC game by running back commit Aaron Stewart – a multi-sport standout who also competes in wrestling – while quarterback commit Kamden Lopati is slated to attend both the USC and Ohio State contests as well. Together, they’ll get a front-row look at what Big Ten football in Memorial Stadium is all about.