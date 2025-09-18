Illinois Football Recruiting Buzz: Nick Hankins Jr. and Kenyon Alston Show Out
As Illinois football gears up for Week 4, the stage shifts to Bloomington for a primetime clash with Indiana on Saturday night (6:30 p.m. CT, NBC). While Bret Bielema’s ninth-ranked Illini prepare for a surging No. 19 Hoosiers squad, the foundation for future success is being laid on high school fields across the country.
In this space, we’ll spotlight the next wave of Illini talent – from prep standouts on Illinois' radar to recruits making visits that could shape Champaign’s future. With the season heating up and the Illini carrying momentum into Big Ten play, the recruiting trail is hopping. We’ll keep you locked in on all the stats, storylines and visits.
Nick Hankins Jr.: 2026 defensive back commit
The newly minted top prospect in Illinois, Hankins wasted no time proving it early this season. He has been electric with the ball in his hands, flashing explosive playmaking ability on offense, while also locking things down on the defensive side. At cornerback, he has shown the instincts to jump routes and the toughness to step up against the run, coming downhill to make tackles on ball carriers. Simply put, Hankins has been a difference-maker in all phases to start 2025.
Parker Crim: 2026 defensive line commit
Bret Bielema and his staff have been rolling on the recruiting trail, and Illinois commit Parker Crim is a perfect example why. The 2026 four-star commit has steadily developed throughout his high school career, earning national recognition from Rivals along the way. His pledge gives the Illini another cornerstone piece in a class that may be the most promising of the Bielema era.
Kenyon Alston: 2026 wide receiver commit
Kenyon Alston has lately been showing why he is expected to be the next Floridian to become an Illini playmaker. Alston has been torching defenders to start his senior high school season, pairing elite speed with size that makes him nearly impossible to cover one-on-one. His early dominance only reinforces why Illinois views him as a potential difference-maker at the next level.
Cameron Wagner: 2027 offensive tackle target
A four-star prospect in the class of 2027 (per 247Sports), Wagner has already piled up an impressive list of high-major offers. At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, he’s a force in the trenches, using his size and strength to overwhelm defenders and anchor the offensive line. Illinois’ surge under Bielema hasn’t gone unnoticed, and Wagner will get a first-hand look at the program’s momentum when he visits Champaign for the marquee matchup against Ohio State.
Jonah Were: 2026 defensive line target
Were was in Champaign last weekend to watch the Illini take down Western Michigan, and he is already making waves early in his high school season. His athleticism has been on full display, with a highlight-reel kick return underscoring his versatility and ability to impact the game in multiple ways. A dynamic prospect, Were continues to show he can be a playmaker all over the field.
Cam Wade: 2027 wide receiver target
David Folorunsho: 2027 defensive line target
Kameron McGee: 2028 defensive line target
After hosting a wave of visitors for the Western Michigan game, Illinois is set to keep the momentum rolling with more high-profile targets. Class of 2027 wide receiver Cam Wade is slated to be in town for the showdown with USC, while 2027 prospect David Folorunsho and 2028 standout Kameron McGee are expected to visit for the marquee clash against Ohio State.