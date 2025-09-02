Illinois Football Recruiting Buzz: Jacob Eberhart Shines in His Season Opener
As Illinois football turns the page to Week 2, the focus shifts to Saturday’s road test at Duke (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). While head coach Bret Bielema’s squad tangles with its first live non-conference opponent in Durham, North Carolina, the foundation for future Illini success is being laid hundreds of miles away on high school fields across the country.
In this space, we’ll keep a close watch on the next generation of Illini, tracking the latest stats, highlights and storylines from prospects who could soon be suiting up in orange and blue. The early weeks of the high school season are already providing a glimpse of the talent Illinois hopes to bring to Champaign, and we’ll make sure you're up to speed on the momentum being built on the recruiting trail.
Jacob Eberhart: 2026 safety commit
Listed by 247Sports as a safety, Eberhart proved in his season opener that his impact extends well beyond defense. He set a Kirkwood (Missouri) school record with 11 receptions for 156 yards, highlighted by a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab, showing he might have the versatility to contribute on either (or both?) sides of the ball at the next level. And speaking of two-way players ...
Nasir Rankin: 2026 athlete commit
Illinois 2026 commit Rankin made an immediate impact in his season opener, flashing his physicality with a tone-setting tackle. His playmaking ability and versatility continue to show why he’s viewed as a cornerstone of the Illini’s 2026 class.
Tony Williams: 2026 linebacker commit
One of the Illini’s top 2026 defensive pledges, Williams kicked off his senior year with an impressive showing in a dominant 77-0 win. He stood out with a pass deflection that showcased his range and fluidity in coverage, proving he can impact the game beyond the box. Williams’ ability to read plays and disrupt in space is a big reason he’s one of the more exciting defensive additions in Illinois’ 2026 class.
Almirian Thomas: 2026 defensive back commit
Almirian Thomas put together a big Week 2 performance, showing his playmaking ability on both defense and special teams. He returned a punt for a touchdown and added a couple of pass breakups, narrowly missing out on turning them into interceptions.
Kamden Lopati: 2027 quarterback commit
2027 quarterback commit Lopati continued his strong season start with a long touchdown pass in his game last week, showcasing both his arm strength and touch on downfield throws. The junior passer continues to demonstrate poise in the pocket and the ability to make big plays when his team needs them.
Nick Hankins: 2026 cornerback commit
Hankins opened his season with a big performance, showcasing his talent on both sides of the ball. He struck first on offense by taking a swing pass all the way home for a touchdown, then later broke loose for a long scoring run to cap off his night. With his speed and versatility, Hankins looks like a future difference-maker for the Illini.
Lorenzo McMullen Jr.: 2028 wide receiver target
Jack Thomann: 2028 offensive line target
Offensive line target Jack Thomann and wide receiver target Lorenze McMullen Jr., both from the class of 2028, have received invitations to Champaign for an unofficial game-day visit on September 13 when Illinois hosts Western Michigan. Thomann, a promising young lineman, and McMullen, an emerging pass-catching threat who is currently the 17th-best prospect in his class, per 247Sports, are still early in their recruiting journeys, but they are already drawing attention as names to watch in the coming years.