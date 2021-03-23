Illini Spring Football Roster Reveal Includes Number Changes, Positional Changes & Weight Changes

Illinois will have 35 players listed at a different weight this spring from last fall’s roster with 21 players listed either up or down at least 10 pounds from this past fall season.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Today marks the first day of spring football practice for Illinois as new head coach Bret Bielema and his staff look to guide the Illini through the first of 15 sessions culminating in the program’s second spring game since 2015.

The spring game will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, April 19 in what the Illini officials are referring to as ‘Monday Night Football’ as the game will air live on Big Ten Network.

“One of the main reasons to go (with the spring game on a Monday night) for me, was to promote the Block I,” Bielema said. “To get our word out there. To let people see our brand in a time slot that we really wouldn’t be competing with any other teams.”

The beginning of spring practice follows rigorous player workouts that have taken place with new Illinois strength and conditioning coach Tenarius "Tank" Wright. Following these workouts, Illinois released a 2021 spring football roster that includes some jersey number changes, positional changes and weight changes.

2021 Illinois Spring Roster Positional Changes

Sophomore kicker Caleb Griffin - added wide receiver duties.

Sophomore Ezekiel Holmes - defensive lineman to outside linebacker

Senior Michael Marchese - defensive back to linebacker

Redshirt freshman Cooper Davis - defensive lineman to outside linebacker

Senior Marc Mondesir - defensive lineman to linebacker

Redshirt freshman Moses Okpala - defensive lineman to offensive lineman

Senior Isaiah Gay - defensive lineman to linebacker

Senior Owen Carney Jr. - defensive lineman to linebacker

2021 Illinois Spring Roster Number Changes

Senior DB Kendall Smith - 17 to 7

Redshirt freshman RB Reggie Love - 28 to 23

Redshirt freshman DL Jer’Zhan Newton - 46 to 94

2021 Illinois Spring Roster Weight Differences

RB Chase Brown - 195 to 200 (+5)

DB Marquez Beason - 195 to 185 (-10)

RB Jakari Norwood - 180 to 185 (+5)

DB Tony Adams - 205 to 200 (-5)

PK/WR Caleb Griffin - 215 to 220 (+5)

WR James Frenchie Jr. - 175 to 180 (+5)

P Blake Hayes - 215 to 210 (-5)

WR Brian Hightower - 220 to 210 (-10)

WR Ty Lindenman - 160 to 165 (+5)

RB Reggie Love - 200 to 190 (-10)

RB Nick Fedanzo - 205 to 200 (-5)

DB Kerby Joseph - 200 to 190 (-10)

DB Christian Bobak - 200 to 190 (-10)

DB Tailon Leitzsey - 190 to 180 (-10)

LB Shammond Cooper - 220 to 200 (-20)

DL Tre’Von Riggins - 280 to 270 (-10)

TE Griffin Moore - 235 to 245 (+10)

LB Khalan Tolson - 220 to 210 (-10)

DL Jer’Zhan Newton - 270 to 280 (+10)

DL Quinton McCoy - 280 to 290 (+10)

LB Sean Coghlan - 225 to 210 (-15)

OL Verdis Brown - 320 to 330 (+10)

OL Julian Pearl - 305 to 310 (+5)

OL Preston Engel - 270 to 260 (-10)

OL Josh Plohr - 300 to 290 (-10)

OL Terry Zapf - 300 to 305 (+5)

OL Jordan Slaughter - 305 to 310 (+5)

OL Phifer Griffin - 300 to 280 (-20)

OL Blaise Sparks - 290 to 295 (+5)

WR Owen Hickey - 165 to 175 (+10)

DL Anthony Shipton - 305 to 272 (-33)

DL Calvin Avery - 340 to 335 (-5)

DL Roderick Perry - 300 to 315 (+15)

DL Deon Pate - 280 to 250 (-30)