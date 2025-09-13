Staff Picks: Illinois Football's Best Win of the Season Will Be ...
No. 9 Illinois (2-0) is focused on a visit from Western Michigan (0-2) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign (6 p.m. CT, FS1), but that doesn't mean we can't take our eyes off the ball for a moment to look ahead.
After the Illini showed their mettle in a big win at Duke last week, we wondered: How much bigger can it get? So we put the questions to our Illinois on SI staffers: Which game will prove to be the best win of the season for Illinois. Here are our picks:
Jason Langendorf: Indiana
Indiana marks Illinois' first road matchup, first ranked opponent and first Big Ten test of the season, and given that the Illini were talked up all offseason as "this year's Indiana," the Hoosiers will be amped to put their border rival in their place. If Illinois pulls off the win, though, suddenly USC isn't a mountain to climb but a next step. Washington in Seattle is just a long weekend trip. Ohio State? OK, some dreams are too big. But a win over Indiana sets up Bret Bielema and his boys for business the rest of the way in 2025. Next week is the pivot point. No pressure, Illini.
Steve Greenberg: USC
Illinois’ best win will be … against USC on Sept. 27 at Memorial Stadium. The Illini might win a week before at Indiana – I think they will – but I don’t see any chance of the Hoosiers being a playoff team a second year in a row. The Trojans probably aren’t one, either, but they’re getting better and their brand remains significant. A “W” against Troy is a hell of a feather in the ol’ helmet.
Jackson Langendorf: USC
Road wins at Indiana or Washington would be huge (and are certainly attainable goals), but neither of those programs will match USC’s prowess this year. The advanced metrics remain high on the Trojans, who have the tools on both sides of the ball to make a sneaky run at a CFP berth. But it will be an uphill climb for Lincoln Riley’s squad, given that they’ll need some top-notch wins to build a CFP case. I expect they won’t be getting one against the Illini in Champaign.
Pranav Hegde: Washington
Illinois’ signature win of the season will come in Seattle. After what I predict to be a tough loss to Ohio State and a much-needed bye week, the Illini will head west with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. In one of college football's most hostile environments, facing a solid Washington squad, Illinois will have a chance to rise to the moment. Lately, that's exactly what the Illini do. Against the Huskies, they'll deliver a statement victory that keeps them firmly in the College Football Playoff chase.
Jared Shlensky: USC
The Trojans have underachieved so far under Riley, but that's going to change this year. USC has playmakers on both sides of the ball and very well may have the most explosive offense in college football. Still, the Trojans have struggled on the road, and the Illini will take care of business come Sept. 27.