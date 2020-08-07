IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Illini Still Waiting On A Few Late Arrivals To Preseason Football Practice

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Not everybody on the Illinois football roster for the 2020 season has arrived to campus for preseason practice yet.

Illini head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday, which was the second day of preseason camp, that some of the players listed on the roster have yet to arrive on the Champaign-Urbana campus but are expected to report soon.

One of those players yet to practice in an Illinois jersey is defensive tackle transfer Roderick Perry. The 300-pound defensive tackle from South Carolina State, who was already drawing attention from NFL scouts, announced last week he’ll be playing as a graduate transfer in Smith’s Illini defense. Illinois officials have confirmed to Illini Now/Sports Illustrated that Perry was expected to arrive on campus Friday evening but the timetable is still to be determined when the school’s coronavirus protocol will allow him to be on the practice fields with the rest of the team. Illinois football spokesperson Kent Brown confirmed to Illini Now/SI that Perry will be immediately tested upon arrival to campus and immediately be isolated for precautionary reasons for several days while being continually tested during that quarantine period. If all of Perry's COVID-19 tests are negative, he'll be approved for active practice duty. 

In accordance with NCAA rules, once he arrives for preseason camp, Perry will have to participate in two practices without any contact (where he’s just in a helmet and shorts) before he’ll be able to engage in a full pads practice.

Another player still absent from practice but on the official roster is 27-year-old Australian punter Hugh Robertson but he’s expected to redshirt behind senior Blake Hayes, the defending Big Ten Punter of the Year selection.

Perry had 34 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble last season for a South Carolina State team which finished 8-3 overall and captured the school’s 17th league crown and seventh MEAC championship last season.

USATSI_11211658
Roderick Perry (91), shown in this photo of a 2019 game against UCF, has yet to arrive for preseason practices with Illinois after being admitted into school as a graduate student this week. Perry is expected to compete for playing time at the open defensive tackle spot of Lovie Smith's 4-3 defense. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Perry had to execute a quick transfer search to a Football Bowl Subdivision program ever since the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference suspended all fall sports on July 16 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The native of Raleigh, N.C. is expected to compete for a starting role and significant playing time on a defensive line that doesn’t return much experience, especially at the defensive tackle position where the Illini lost both of its starters from a season ago.

“Rod is not on campus yet,” Smith said Friday. “I know about what we liked about him as far as when we were recruiting him, we lost a lot of inside players that had played a lot of football for us. (We felt fortunate) to have a chance to get a player of his caliber this late in the game. He plays hard.”

Smith said he and his staff looked at tape on Perry as far back as his 2016 Class 4A state wrestling tournament win at Cary High School in the 285-pound category.

“YouTube his state championship match where with a few seconds left, he has to pin his guy to win the heavyweight wrestling championship in North Carolina and he does it,” Smith said. “He’s going to bring a lot of toughness to our team and when you’re a senior and you’ve had the type of success he’s had, you want to finish it up the right way.”

Currently Illinois is trying to determine a depth chart at the interior defensive line positions among California graduate transfer Chinedu Udeogu, junior college transfer Anthony Shipton, junior Calvin Avery and junior Deon Pate, all of which have a new position coach in the form of Al Davis.

“When you bring in some graduate transfers in like Chinedu and Rod, that says something but we also have a freshman class of about four defensive lineman that we choose from also,” Smith said. “I don’t like talking about freshmen before they even get into pads but we have some depth on the defensive line...we have some talented players that just need to play. Now their number has been called. It’s time for them to step up and they will.” 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Illinois OT Alex Palczewski After Preseason Practice No. 1

Illinois senior OT Alex Palczewski was asked Thursday which 2020 game he's most excited for. He immediately put up one finger - "Game number one".

Matthew Stevens

Illini’s Worst Kept Secret: Jake Hansen Is The New Middle Linebacker

After teasing the positional move throughout the summer months, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith announced Thursday he’s giving the middle linebacker spot to Jake Hansen.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith After 1st Day Of Preseason Practice

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith speaks to reporters following the first day of the Illini's preseason practice on Aug. 6, 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Football Agrees To Play FCS Illinois State in 2028 Opener

After getting their 2020 opener cancelled to the Big Ten’s coronavirus policy, Illinois announces it has agreed to play Illinois State in eight years.

Matthew Stevens

Illini AD On 2020 Football Decisions Being Money Driven: “That’s not what this is really about”

Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman takes issue with the narrative that playing college football in the fall is completely a decision based on economics.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Adds 27-Year-Old Australian Punter to Its Roster

Illinois announces the addition of 27-year-old Australian punter Hugh Robertson to its official roster. Robertson will be on scholarship for the 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens

Louisville Transfer DB TreSean Smith & JUCO LB signee Lavar Gardner Not On Illini’s 2020 Roster

Neither Louisville neither transfer safety TreSean Smith nor linebacker Lavar Gardner reported to campus for the first day of training camp.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Football Adds Penn State As Its Additional Big Ten Game In 2020

For the eighth in the decade, Illinois will play Penn State as the Big Ten’s new 2020 schedule adds the Nittany Lions in Champaign for the Illini’s season finale.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Still Planning On Having Fans In Stands For 2020 Home Football Games

University of Illinois officials reiterated Wednesday they are still planning on having 20 percent capacity of fans in the stands for home football games in 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Illini AD Josh Whitman on Thursday Night Big Ten Opener vs. Ohio State: “Our team is going to be incredibly excited”

Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman “incredibly excited” to open Big Ten football in 2020 on a Thursday night in Champaign against the league favorite.

Matthew Stevens