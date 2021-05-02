Illini UDFA Notebook: Jacksonville Signs Imatorbhebhe; Eifler Signs with Jets

Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and linebacker Milo Eifler signed an NFL contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets respectively on Saturday night.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Two former Illinois players found free agent contracts after going undrafted this weekend in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and linebacker Milo Eifler signed an NFL contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets respectively on Saturday night.

Imatorbhebhe started 18 games for the Illini after transferring from USC as a grad student. His 12 career receiving touchdowns is tied for the seventh most in Illinois history. He ranks second in Illinois history in touchdown receptions in a single season with nine in 2019, one behind the record of 10 set by David Williams in 1985 and Brandon Lloyd in 2001.

Imatorbhebhe's four receptions for a career-high 178 yards at Michigan State in 2019, including an 83-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, helped Illinois complete the biggest comeback in program history. He also had a key 37-yard reception on 4th and 17 on the Illini's game-winning TD drive in the final minutes.

During Illinois' Pro Day in March, Imatorbhebhe recorded what would have been a NFL combine record 46.5-inch vertical jump. In December, he graduated with a master's degree in strategic brand communication from the University of Illinois.

The Jaguars now have three Illini on the roster, Imatorbhebhe, Dawuane Smoot, and Jihad Ward. Illinois graduate Shahid Khan owns the Jaguars franchise.

Eifler signed an NFL contract with the New York Jets, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

During his two seasons as an Illini, Eifler played in 19 games, earning 17 starts at linebacker. In a breakout season in 2019, he recorded 69 tackles, 10.0 TFLs, one PBU, and one fumble recovery. He scored his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery return at Minnesota and had eight tackles in the Illini's upset over No. 6 Wisconsin.

Eifler transferred to Illinois from Washington in 2018. He was a top 100 prospect in the nation coming out of Bishop O'Dowd (Calif.) following his prep career.

This past season, Eifler started five games at linebacker and had 27 tackles, one pass breakup, 3.5 TFLs, and 1.0 sack. In December, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology.