VIDEO: Illini AD Josh Whitman On The Return of Athletes to Campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman addressed the media in an hour-long Zoom video conference to discuss Illini athletes returning to campus in the summer.

Earlier Friday morning, Illinois athletics officials released a plan for voluntary summer training to begin as soon as mid-June with football and men's basketball athletes beginning to arrive on campus on June 3. This reopening plan will the first sign of athletes returning to Champaign-Urbana campus since the spring season/semester shutdown due to the COVID-19 world health epidemic.