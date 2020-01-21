CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Experience on the Illinois wide receiver depth chart became an even valued commodity with the loss of Dominic Stampley.

Stampley, who is entering his final season of eligibility, announced on Twitter Monday evening he would be entering the transfer portal as an immediately eligible graduate transfer.

The Champaign native, who had 35 receptions for 369 yards and five touchdowns as a senior at Centennial High School, transferred to Illinois before the 2018 season from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. Stampley drew three starts in the 2018 campaign where he led the Illini in yards per catch (16.4) and finished with 19 receptions for 311 yards (16.4 ypr) along with two touchdowns.

Stampley’s best moments in an Illinois jersey came during a two-game stretch in 2018 against Maryland and Minnesota. In the 55-31 win over Minnesota on Nov. 3, 2018, Stampley had eight catches for 65 yards following up a 153-yard performance, two-touchdown performance in a 63-33 loss against the Terrapins.

Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Dominic Stampley (6) is tackled by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Stampley had a career-high eight receptions against the Gophers. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports

Stampley, a 5-foot-10 and 180-pound receiver, saw his production dip significantly in 2019 after the arrival of Southern California transfers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Trevon Sidney. Stampley had only nine catches in nine games this past season.

Despite having three of its top four wide receivers medically inactive for the 2019 Redbox Bowl, Stampley failed to be one of the nine receivers to catch a pass in the 35-20 loss to California.

With Stampley gone from the 2020 depth chart, Illinois is expected to return seven scholarship wide receivers who caught a pass this past season but only three (Imatorbhebhe, Ricky Smalling and Donny Navarro) who averaged more than one catch a game.