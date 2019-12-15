CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Unless a major reversal occurs in his running back’s mind, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith expects Dre Brown to end his college playing career in the Redbox Bowl.

At the on-site media conference Thursday, Smith said in response to a question by Champaign News-Gazette reporter Bob Asmussen that Brown, who went through the senior day ceremony before the 29-10 loss to Northwestern on Nov. 30, will be “getting ready to play his last game for the University of Illinois”.

“He’s meant an awful lot to our program, voted Offensive MVP by his teammates,” Smith said. “It’s his last game coming up.”

Illinois (6-6) will begin on-campus bowl practices Monday as they prepare to end its five-year postseason drought in the 2019 Redbox Bowl against California (7-5) on Dec. 30 (4 p.m. CST, Fox).

Brown does have the option of applying for the sixth year of eligibility to the NCAA as missed the first 26 games of college career due to a myriad of injuries. Brown redshirted for the 2015 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in training camp and missed the following season while trying to rehab that knee injury and other various injuries.

“There’s a lot (to the decision),” Brown told 247Sports.com. “Being married is a little different than the regular college football player. But it’s that, how’s my body feeling, what NFL aspirations are out there, what are all the scouts saying. I’m going to take all of that into consideration and then make a final decision when a decision needs to be made.”

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) hands the ball off to running back Dre Brown (25) during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

Brown, who has been married for more than a year, is currently pursuing a master’s degree in management. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound tailback is second on the Illini with 545 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Brown is also 17th in the nation with a 26.27-yard average on kick returns. Brown was named an All-Big Ten third-team selection by the league’s coaches as a kick returner.

Brown’s college career has been more than slowed by injuries after the former four-star prospect from Dekalb drew all-state honors by the Chicago Tribune, Champaign News-Gazette and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association after gaining 1,936 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2014.

If Brown doesn’t return for the 2020 season, Illinois will likely turn to Mike Epstein, Ra'Von Bonner and Western Michigan transfer Chase Brown for the starting tailback duties. Epstein, who had 6.8 yards per carry last season, has suffered through numerous injuries including suffering a season-ending injury in the season opener vs. Akron on Aug. 31. Chase Brown was granted immediate eligibility prior to the Michigan game on Oct. 12 after his waiver was initially denied.